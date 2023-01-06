Entertainment
Tom Hanks Can’t Watch His ‘Big Hit’ Movies
“I didn’t go where I could have gone,” Hanks said, adding that he wouldn’t watch most of his movies.
Tom Hanks can only count his films on one hand, which he considers “very good”, but the double Oscar winner opens up about his doubts about his ability as an actor.
The ‘Man Called Otto’ actor admitted to having “a self-doubt that is pure neurosis” about the “authenticity” of his roles in the “greatest hits” of his career.
“I struggle with authenticity,” Hanks said during Podcast “The Great Creators with Guy Raz” (via People). “I struggle with the difference between lying for a living as an actor and lying to myself as a human being.”
Hanks doesn’t watch most of his old movies because he can see “the lie in them.” I see the loss. I see one time, ‘Oh, man, I missed that opportunity.’
Hanks continued: “And it’s not because, at the moment, I chose not to – it’s because after I finished I realized I hadn’t gone enough. far. I didn’t go where I could have gone. So I asked myself, well, why? Was it because I was satisfied with what I had? Was it because I didn’t know enough about the text? Was it because I didn’t have enough of these ideas in my pocket? Or you know, was it because I was late that day and we had to rush the shot and instead of six assists, we only got two assists? This is where the self-doubt creeps in.
In fact, Hanks noted that he couldn’t relate to any of his past characters on a personal level.
“I’m not like any of those guys. I don’t have the wherewithal or the perseverance,” Hanks explained. “But there are a number of things that I reacted to immediately.”
Hanks cited “Forrest Gump” as one of the few films he knows he gave his all for, the one that won him a Best Actor Oscar.
“We all sat together for weeks with [director Robert Zemeckis], and Bob was like, “Well, what do we think?” said Hanks of preparing for pre-production, including researching Winston Groom’s original novel. “We started at the beginning of the script and we all talked about everything. Even the scenes we’re not in, and what that meant for the text. It does not mean your own lines. You have to know the text, because the text is the interpretation of the theme, and the theme is why you’re all here in the first place.
Hanks added of his approach to all films, “The question I ask myself is, ‘Does the theme of this film deserve the time and effort and scrutiny it takes to attract people, get involved? “”
The ‘Elvis’ actor has previously said that after nearly 30 years in Hollywood, he thinks he’s only starred in four “pretty good” movies.
“Nobody knows how a movie is made – even if everyone thinks they know,” Hanks said. People. “I’ve done a ton of movies (and four of them are pretty good I think) and I’m always amazed at how the movies come together. From the flicker of an idea to the flicker of an image to the screen, the whole process is a miracle.”
Hanks added, “Filmmaking is very hard work over a very long period of time that consists of so many moments of joy slapped against an equal number of feelings of self-loathing. It is the greatest job in the world and the most confusing job I know.
|
