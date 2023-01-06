A Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition will present the history of Bollywood – Magzoid – Luxury Magazine Leading the Creative Space of MENA Region





Through its long heritage of image-making and the diversity of the Indian film industry, the exhibition will highlight the depth and richness of the art and civilization of the Indian subcontinent. The exhibition highlights the rich history of Indian cinema from its origins in the late 19th century to the present day through more than 80 works of art, including images, textiles, graphic arts, costumes and more than 30 film clips. The works of art are drawn from the collections of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Jacques Chirac Museum of the Quai Branly, the Army Museum, the National Museum of East Asian Art Guimet, the al-Sabah Collection, the Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation, and the Priya Paul Collection. India, the world’s largest film producer, now produces more than 1,500 films a year in almost 20 different languages, which are then distributed throughout Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Through Bollywood Superstars, visitors to the museum will learn how Indian pioneers used the development of image technologies such as lithography and photography to jump-start the development of early motion pictures into large-scale musical productions. Visitors will learn more about the worldwide popularity of Bollywood and appreciate more the variety of Indian cinema. In-depth exhibits cover all aspects of Indian film history, from pre-cinema, dance and storytelling, to the influence of religion and mythology, and the emergence of Bollywood celebrities. “Bollywood Superstars is a feast not only for Indian audiences, who are among the most important nationalities that visit Louvre Abu Dhabi, but also for all those who crave the rich culture of the subcontinent and its roots,” said Manuel Rabat, director of Louvre Abu Dhabi. President of the Musée du Quai Branly-Jacques Chirac, Emmanuel Kasarhrou, said: “The quality and uniqueness of Bollywood Superstars content sets it apart. Visitors to Louvre Abu Dhabi are sure to find it appealing. “This exhibition is a tribute to Bollywood and can be enjoyed by Indian film lovers and the general public alike,” said exhibition curators Julien Rousseau and Hlne Kessous. Director of Scientific, Curatorial and Collections Management at Louvre Abu Dhabi, Dr. Souraya Noujaim, said: “This exhibition offers a singular perspective on a body of art with a rich past and a vibrant present. Visitors will discover the depth of the history of the Indian film industry and gain a distinctive understanding of the diversity of genres that have influenced its development. We will give you more information about the cultural and educational program that accompanies Bollywood Superstars: A Short History of Indian Cinema later. Visit louvreabudhabi.ae or call 600 56 55 66 for exhibit details and to make reservations. With normal museum admission tickets, entry to the exhibition is free. Children under 18 are not charged to enter the museum.

