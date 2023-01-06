Terminator actor Earl Boen dies at 81: Hollywood vet dies in Hawaii

Hollywood actor Earl Boen has died aged 81, it was shared on Friday.

A family member said TMZ the actor died the day before while in Hawaii. The cause of death was not shared with the outlet.

The actor was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in the fall of 2022, according to a friend of Boens, The variety reported.

The star appeared in numerous installments of The Terminator franchise with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton – The Terminator (1984), Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003). He could also be seen in archive footage in Terminator: Dark Fate (2019).

Boen played criminal psychologist Dr. Peter Silberman.

And he is also known for his work in the films The Man With Two Brains in 1983 and Alien Nation in 1988.

Boen also appeared in the hit films Naked Gun 33: The Final Insult in 1994 and Nutty Professor II: The Klumps in 2000.

The New York native got his start in Hollywood in the late 1970s when he appeared on TV shows such as The Streets of San Francisco, Kojak, Wonder Woman and Eight Is Enough.

In 1980, he had a small role opposite Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda in the movie 9 to 5.

He had a more stable role on the 1980s show Mama’s Family where he played the Harper family pastor, Reverend Lloyd Meechum.

In December 1985, he starred as Dr. Marlen alongside Alan Thicke and Joanna Kerns on the hit show Growing Pains. The episode was named standardized test.

In 1990, he played a Eulogist in the Pony Remark episode of Seinfeld.

After that he appeared as “Reverend” in The Golden Girls in the episodes Ebbtide’s Revenge (1990) and One Flew Out of the Cuckoo’s Nest (1992).

In October 1991, he starred with Jaleel White in the series Family Matters; the episode he appeared in was titled Words Hurt.

Next he was seen on Ellen with Ellen DeGeneres (1996) and The Odd Couple II (1998).

Some other notable roles were playing Paulson in the West Wing episode of Manchester in 2001 and he also appeared as “Grandpa” in Now You Know in 2002.

The versatile performer has also worked as a voice actor.

The star voiced Mr. Bleakman in Clifford the Big Red Dog, Seor Senior Sr. in Kim Possible, the narrator in World of Warcraft, and Captain LeChuck in the Monkey Island video game series.

Earl is survived by his wife, Cathy. His first wife, Carole, died in 2001.