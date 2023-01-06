‘Terminator’ actor Earl Boen dies aged 81





Earl Boen, a veteran character actor best known for his appearance on the “Terminator” series, has died at age 81, a family member has confirmed. The New York native is believed to have died in Hawaii on Thursday — however, his cause of death has yet to be released, TMZ reported. Born in 1941 in New York City, Boen is perhaps most widely recognized for his role in the “Terminator” franchise. He portrayed Dr. Peter Silberman, the cynical psychologist who initially doesn’t believe Sarah Connor’s (Linda Hamilton) and Kyle Reese’s (Michael Biehn) warnings about the titular time-traveling cyborg assassin. Along with Arnold Schwarzenegger, the comedian was the only actor to appear in the first three films – “The Terminator”, “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” and “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines”. He also reprized the role for “Terminator: Dark Fate” in 2019. Earl Boen, a veteran character actor best known for his appearance on the “Terminator” series, has died at 81. CBS via Getty Images Earl Boen also appeared on Season 2 of the ABC show “It’s a Living” in the early 1980s. ABC Boen’s other film credits include “Battle Beyond the Stars,” “The Man With Two Brains,” “Alien Nation,” “Naked Gun 33: The Final Insult,” and “Nutty Professor II: The Klumps.” The actor has also done voice acting for numerous video games, including “Call of Duty,” the “World of Warcraft” series, and “Tales of Monkey Island.” In the latter, he lends his voice to LeChuck, a fearsome pirate and main antagonist of the franchise. Boen starred alongside Linda Hamilton in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” in 1991. CBS via Getty Images Boen is survived by his wife Cathy, his daughter-in-law Ruby and two grandchildren, Kimmy Abaricia and Kimo Harbin. His first wife, Carole Kean, who was also an actress, died in 2001 aged 58 following a short battle with ovarian cancer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/01/06/terminator-actor-earl-boen-dead-at-81/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos