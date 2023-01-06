FWICE Calls for Government Protection Against Boycott Bollywood Trend | Bollywood

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a statement regarding Boycott Bollywood tendencies and requested government assistance in the matter. Their request comes after Suniel Shetty who recently met with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and asked for help in curbing anti-Bollywood sentiments. In a lengthy statement, FWICE said it strongly condemns the current trend and called it hooliganism. Read also : Suniel Shetty Tells Yogi Adityanath Bollywood Trend Boycott Can End With His Help

Seeking government protection, FWICE wrote, The recent trend of #Boycott Bollywood has affected producers and thousands of film workers and has been seriously noted by FWICE as it has raised a major common survival situation. workers, technicians and artists who earn their daily bread in this industry.

The statement also mentions people who have spread anti-Bollywood sentiments. He said, A film is made with passion and dreams of success. However, these dawning dreams are shattered by such tendencies which are often influenced by people who believe in hatred and those who do not support peace, harmony and unity. People stormed into theaters, threatened audiences and forcibly evacuated halls. There have been threats against the producers and lead actors/actresses. They are abused on social media platforms with foul/vulgar language.

Without taking any names of films that have been the subject of similar boycott calls, FWICE also said that anyone objecting to a film and its content should write to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) which gives l ultimate license to a movie, instead of attacking theaters. He mentioned, We strongly condemn these acts and the boycott of any film which is already certified by the last cell of film authorities which is the CBFC. Getting a film certified by the CBFC is in itself a feat as the film and the filmmakers go through the entire certification process. Film protesters should therefore follow the right path and report their grievances against the film to the CBFC and other government authorities rather than blindly proposing such a destructive trend to blatantly boycott the entire industry.

FWICE strongly supports producers who create films and generate jobs for thousands of people and help them earn a living and survive with dignity. We urge the government to intervene in this matter and end this trend of boycotting Bollywood, the statement read. Earlier, Suniel Shetty urged CM Yogi Adityanath to discuss boycott trends with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the industry is at its worst stage.

On Thursday, a video of Bajrang Dal protesting against Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan in a shopping mall in Ahmedabad was circulating the internet. Currently, the movie is in controversy after some politicians objected to Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in the movie song Besharam Rang. Pathaan will be released on January 25.