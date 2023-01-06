The Terminator franchise actor has passed away





Actor Earl Boen died yesterday in Hawaii after a battle with cancer. MGM



Count Boenbest known for his roles in terminator movies, died yesterday in Hawaii. Alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, Boen appeared in three of terminator movies. According to The variety, the voice and character actor was 81 and was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in the fall. Boen was an actor who wasn’t a household name to many, but he worked steadily in film and television. Boen retired from on-camera work in 2003, but continued to do voiceover work nonetheless until he officially retired from all acting work in 2017.

Boen played Dr. Silberman, a criminal psychologist, in The Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machinesand in a flashback during the 2019 film, Terminator: Dark Fate. Boen’s impressive filmography also includes notable credits such as 9 to 5, Living in peril, Naked Gun 33: The Ultimate Insult, Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, The prince, City of the Sioux, alien nation, Touch-and-go, Battle beyond the stars, To be or not to be, Movers and shakers, and Walk like a man. VIDEO OF THE DAY Boen is known for his role as Reverend Lloyd Meechum in the 1980s sitcom Mom’s family. Boen guest starred in many other comedy series such as The Dukes of Hazard, Soap; It’s a living, and The Golden Girls. He has also made guest appearances on popular detective genre shows, The streets of San Francisco, Five-O’s from Hawaiiand Police woman. The late star is survived by his second wife Cathy, his daughter-in-law Ruby and his beloved grandchildren Kimmy Abaricia and Kimo Harbin. Related: James Cameron Says Terminator Reboot Talks Are On

Disney voice actor Earl Boen has voiced over 81 animated characters disney Voice actor Boen is known for his work as Mr. Bleakman in Clifford the big red dogSimon Stagg in Justice Leagueand both the villainous Dr. Regis Blackgaard and his kind-hearted theatrical twin brother, R. Edwin Blackgaard in Adventures in Odyssey. Boen has worked on more than 19 collaborations with Disney, including the voice of the dinosaur Rex in the toy story video games. Also, in the Disney animated series Kim possible and the movie Kim Possible: Revenge of the Monkey FistBoen voiced Mr. Senior, Sr. During his long career, Boen lent his voice to other well-known video games, such as warcraft war and monkey island. Earl Boen had a long and successful career in Hollywood and will be missed by many. Rest in peace, Count Boen.

