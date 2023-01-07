James Cameron Says Avatar 2 Is Profitable And Hell Do The Sequels – The Hollywood Reporter

Giant Blue Cat Eco-Aliens Will Return: James Cameron Says Avatar: The Way of the Water will “easily” break even at the box office and that it will indeed make more sequels to its fantastic hit.

The director was on this week’s episode of HBO Max’s Who is talking to Chris Wallace? and pointed out that its mega-budget sequel surpassed $1.5 billion at the global box office (surpassing Top Gun: Maverick become the highest-grossing film released in 2022).

“It looks like with the momentum the movie has now, it’ll easily get through our hiatus even in the next few days, so it looks like I can’t get away with it, I’m going to have to do these other sequels,” said said Cameron (with presumably feigned reluctance, given his obvious dedication and enthusiasm for his franchise) “I know what I’m going to be doing for the next six or seven years. The thing is, it’s going to be fine. I am sure we will soon have a discussion with the best of Disney about the game plan ahead for Avatar 3, which is already in the box – we’ve already captured and photographed the entire film, so we’re in extended post-production doing all that CG magic. And then Avatar 4 and 5 are both written. We even have some of 4 in the box. We started a franchise at this point. We have started a saga that can now take place over several films.

Previously, Cameron made headlines apparently speculating that The way of the water would have to earn at least $2 billion at the box office just to break even and warrant a sequel. “To clarify, I never gave him a number,” Cameron said. “I said it would be one of the highest-grossing movies in history and someone else applied that number and it got picked up. The number is actually lower.

The way of the water had an estimated production budget of more than $400 million, with marketing expenses that brought the combined price to at least $600 million, sources said. The Hollywood Reporter.

In another recent interview with the French newspaper 20 minutes, Cameron announced that the franchise is making its way through all four elements, with a new fire-centric Na’vi clan to be featured in a future film. Additionally, the new clan would not be as idyllic and virtuous as the forest- and water-based Na’vi tribes that were introduced earlier.

“The fire will be represented by the ‘Ash People,'” Cameron said. “I want to show the Na’vi from another angle because, until now, I have only shown their good sides. In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na’vi examples. In Avatar 3, we will do the opposite. We will also explore new worlds, while continuing the story of the main characters. I can say that the last parts will be the best. The others were an introduction, a way to set the table before serving the meal.

The director also spoke with Wallace about the idea for his film. Titanic as a metaphor for societal indifference to global warming. “The captain died with a pocket full of radio telegram warnings on the ice in front of them, but they went full throttle anyway because they thought they could get away with it and the unthinkable wouldn’t happen. wouldn’t happen – and it did,” Cameron said. “We live in the 90 seconds between when they saw the iceberg and when they were unable to turn.”

Avatar 3 is scheduled (assuming no delays) for December 20, 2024.