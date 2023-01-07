



Euphoria Actor Cassie Wants More Character Scenes in Season 3 Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney wants Cassie to have more scenes with a fan-favorite character in Season 3, especially given the bond with her sister.



Sydney Sweeney hopes Cassie gets more scenes with a particular character in Euphoriait is future seasons. Although the HBO series is heavily focused on Rue (Zendaya), many of the show’s cast members are in the spotlight as the drama in their lives unfolds. In particular, Sweeney’s Cassie stood out in Euphoria season 2 among teenagers for his equally hilarious and chilling displays of emotion, which stemmed from his growing obsession with his best friend’s ex-boyfriend, Nate (Jacob Elordi). VIDEO OF THE DAY Due to the series’ large ensemble cast, some Euphoria character combinations have not interacted as much as each other, which is exacerbated by the clique-like nature of the friendships explored on the show. During an appearance in a British GQ video, this was referenced when Sweeney was asked why his character didn’t have more scenes with Angus Cloud’s Fezco, the likable and unassuming drug dealer who has formed a charming bond with his sister Lexi (Maude Apatov) in Euphoria season 2. The actress said she hopes to increase her screen time with Cloud. See what Sweeney had to say below: “I said that, I ask Sam [Levinson] all the time to please somehow connect Cassie and Fezco. I hope maybe next season I will. Related: Euphoria’s Ridiculous Gameplay Is The Series’ Worst Problem

Could Cassie and Fez Connect in Season 3? Sweeney’s desire for more screen time with Cloud in Season 3 could come to fruition depending on Fez’s fate after the Euphoria season 2 finale. Although the character was arrested after the shooting that left his adoptive baby brother Ash (Javon Walton) dead, it is unknown if he will still be in jail by the time season 3 rolls around, especially if the season progresses in time as expected. . Assuming Fez is released from prison and still free to roam in Season 3, his interactions with Cassie could happen organically due to his growing relationship with his sister. Fez and Lexi share a sweet bond, which could grow deeper and more trusting if he chooses to divulge the events that led to him missing his play. The relationship between Lexi and Fez could, in turn, force Cassie to interact more with her sister’s new friend. Given Cassie’s petty nature, she might even try to seduce Fez into getting revenge on her sister for the play, which could lead to tension between Fez and Lexi in Euphoria season 3. If Fez and Lexi’s relationship deteriorates in season 3, Cassie may be able to confront Fez in a misguided attempt to earn points with her sister after seeing her as Lexi sees her in the play. Alternatively, if Cassie continues her downward spiral, she may go to Fez for drugs or even a weapon, believing she must defend herself against Maddy (Alexa Demie) after their brutal fight. If Fez decides not to continue his criminal activities in season 3 to avoid being arrested again, Cassie could be the culprit to send him back to prison, which would be an intriguing direction for the season and certainly fulfill Sweeney’s hopes. for the coming season. After becoming one of the most mocked characters in Euphoria season 2, the prospect of her interacting with fan-favorite Fez in season 3 would certainly be entertaining. More: Euphoria Season 3’s Time Jump Will Improve The Show In 2 Major Ways Source: British GQ

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/euphoria-season-3-cassie-actor-more-scenes-character/

