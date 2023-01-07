Entertainment
Tom Hanks calls Hollywood a ‘family business’ amid ongoing ‘baby nepo’ debate
Looks like “America’s Dad” Tom Hanks is taking a stand as the proud “Nepo Dad.” In a new interview with the British newspaper, The sunthe oscar-winning star of Castaway and Captain Phillips addressed the fact that his four adult children are in the entertainment industry. “Look, it’s a family business,” Hanks remarked during an interview about his latest film, A man called Otto, in which his younger son, Truman Hanks, plays a younger version of his character in flashbacks. “It’s what we’ve been doing forever, it’s what all of our kids have grown up in.”
“If we were a plumbing supply business or we ran the florist down the street, the whole family would be putting in the time at some point, even if it was just inventory at the end of the year,” Hanks continued. “What doesn’t change, whatever your last name is, is whether it works or not.”
Watch Tom Hanks’ interview with The sun under
Hanks’ comments follow a blockbuster New York magazine article dedicated to “nepo baby” conversation that is being played out both in and out of Hollywood as a plethora of celebrity descendants pursue their own careers as actors and filmmakers. It’s a debate that sits at the crossroads of privilege and opportunity, and has already generated a wide variety of reactions from a wide variety of ‘nepo babies’, Kate Hudson and Allison Williams to Jamie Lee Curtis and Lily Rose Depp.
Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment last year, Schuyler Fisk and Jake Hoffman, whose famous parents are Sissy Spacek and Dustin Hoffman respectively, also touched on the subject. “For me, the biggest benefit was growing up around movie sets and that environment where we saw our parents working and passionately invested in their projects,” Fisk said. “I never really thought about the negatives until I started making plans. Obviously people are interested in what you’re going to be based on your parents, so they said, ‘You don’t ‘Aren’t you afraid of being compared to your mother?’ And I thought, ‘Maybe I am now, because everyone else is!'”
“A lot of people assume that being the child of a well-known person means you won’t have that dilemma, and that’s half true,” Hoffman added. “At the end of the day, I think that’s a disadvantage, not an advantage or at least it was for me. I was not a prodigy and I had to learn that entering rooms before I being ready doesn’t really help you.”
In the case of the extended Hanks family, Tom Hanks has two children Colin, 45, and Elizabeth, 40 with his first wife, Samantha Lewes (who died in 2002), and two children, Chet, 32, and Truman, 27. , with current wife, Rita Wilson. Colin and Elizabeth made their first screen appearances when they were still young, and while Colin continues to act, his sister balances occasional performances with a career as an author and journalist. During this time, Chet pursued a famous music career, while also appearing on TV shows like Empire and Shamelessand Truman held various crew positions on films such as Black Widow and West Side Storydirected by his father’s frequent collaborator, Steven Spielberg.
“They’re all very creative and they’re all involved in some kind of storytelling,” Hanks said. The sun on the various creative pursuits of her children, pointing out that their surname alone is not enough to guarantee success. “That’s the problem every time one of us tries to tell a new story or create something that has a beginning, a middle and an end. It doesn’t matter what our last names are: we have to do the work in order to make it a true and authentic experience for the audience, and that’s a much bigger task than wondering if someone is going to try to hurt us or not.
A man called Otto playing in theaters now
