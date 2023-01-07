The Terminator actor was 81 (reports)





Earl Boen, known for his appearances in the terminator film series, reportedly died at age 81.

According to TMZ and The varietyveteran actor died Thursday in Hawaii.

Although no cause of death was immediately revealed, a friend of Boen, as well as his family, told the latter outlet that he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer this past fall.

A representative for Boen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for confirmation or comment.

Linda Hamilton and Earl Boen in Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991).

Boen first appeared on television in the 1970s, with roles in series like kojakHawaii Five-O, Wonder Woman and more, before landing a recurring role on Mom’s family In the 1980’s.

Throughout the last decade, he will appear in series like It’s a life, Family ties, Growing pains, Star Trek: The Next Generation and LA Lawmaking sound terminator franchise debut in the first film in 1984.

Boen would go on to reprise his role as Dr. Peter Silberman in the next two terminator movies, Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) and 2003 Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines the latter would be his final screen appearance.

During the last years of his career, Boen acted in films like Nutty Professor II: The Klumps and Now you knowand appeared in series like Ellen and The west wing.

Earl Boen on It’s a life (1980).

After retiring from live-action roles, Boen, known for his baritone range, continued to lend his voice to a variety of media, including the World of Warcraft series of video games.

Other voices in Boen’s repertoire included roles in Clifford the Big Red Dog, Spider-Man: The Animated Series, Kim possible and The Fantastic Voyages of Sinbad the Sailor.

Boen was predeceased by his wife Carole Kean, an actress to whom he was married from 1970 until her death in 2001.

He is survived by his wife Cathy (whom he married in 2008, according to a actor biography on IMDb), daughter-in-law Ruby and grandchildren Kimmy Abaricia and Kimo Harbin, The variety reports.

