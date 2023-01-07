Abuse of power in Hollywood: pressure on young actors to do nude scenes

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings.

While the recent conviction of Harvey Weinstein and the rape charges filed against Scrubs As producer Eric Weinberg attests, we’re barely done facing Hollywood’s long and shameful history of powerful men sexually assaulting those below them.

Yet this behavior is hardly limited to rape and other acts of violence. Sometimes the behavior is seemingly less criminal but potentially no less insidious.

The then-teenage actors who starred in the 1968s Romeo and Juliet filed a lawsuit against Paramount Pictures this week, arguing director Franco Zeffirelli forced them to perform naked, despite promises to the contrary.

Zeffirelli passed away in 2019 and Paramount has yet to comment.

The allegations made by Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting, now in their 70s, not only seem plausible but also very familiar: I know several actors (all women) who were first told they wouldn’t not to perform naked or topless, only to be aggressively encouraged to do otherwise once they arrive on set.

The practice was so prevalent in pay cable TV some 20 years ago that it sparked a (not very funny) joke that actors would tell while playing on the marketing tag, It’s Not TV . It was HBO that went It’s not nudity. It’s HBO.

When Zeffirelli directed Romeo and Juliet, Hussey was 16 and Whiting was 17. They allege that Zeffirelli told them that their bodies would be covered in flesh-colored underwear. But on the day of filming, one of the last in production, Hussey and Whiting said in court papers that Zeffirelli told them they had to act naked or the picture would fail. Millions have been invested. They would never work in any profession again, let alone Hollywood.

Additionally, the actors argue that once they gave in to being naked, Zeffirelli misled them about where the cameras would be placed, exposing even more of their bodies than they had anticipated. .

Even though the alleged incident took place more than half a century ago, Hussey and Whiting were able to file their civil lawsuit thanks to a California law that temporarily suspends the statute of limitations for sexual abuse allegations against women. children. Their causes of action include childhood sexual abuse and the intentional infliction of emotional distress; they are seeking more than $500 million in damages.

French actor Benoit Magimel delivers a speech after receiving the best actor award for the film “De Son Vivant” during the 47th edition of the Cesar Film Awards ceremony at the Olympia in Paris on February 25, 2022 (BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images / AFP)

the Romeo and Juliet The lawsuit isn’t the only significant development involving the movie industry and alleged sexual abuse.

Organizers of the Frances Csar Awards, the national equivalent of the Oscars, said this week that contestants convicted or under investigation for sexual assault cannot attend its February ceremony. However, these people can still compete for trophies.

Out of respect for the victims, it was decided not to highlight people who may have been implicated by the justice system in acts of violence, Csar organizers said in a statement.

It’s an imperfect solution, people being investigated for such crimes may very well be innocent, but it’s a start.