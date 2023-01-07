Michael Snow, prolific and playful artistic polymath, died at 94





Michael Snow, Canadian painter, jazz pianist, photographer, sculptor and filmmaker best known for Wave length a humble, relentless, more or less continuous zoom that cuts through a Lower Manhattan loft into a photograph pasted on its back wall died Thursday in Toronto. He was 94 years old. His wife, Peggy Gale, said the cause was pneumonia. Wavelength (1967), hailed by critic Manny Farber in Artforum magazine in 1969 as a hard-core 45-minute film that could become The Birth of a Nation in Underground, provided 20th-century cinema with a visceral metaphor for itself. even as a time projection. If it also weighed down Mr. Snow with the weight of a unique masterpiece, it was a burden he bore lightly. Mr. Snow was a prolific and playful artist, as well as an extraordinarily versatile polymath. I am not a professional, he said in a statement written for a collective exhibition catalog in 1967. My paintings are made by a filmmaker, the sculpture by a musician, the films by a painter, the music by a filmmaker, paintings by a sculptor, sculpture by a filmmaker, films by a musician, music by a sculptor. And, he added, Sometimes they all work together.

Regardless of his medium, he seemed to be constantly rethinking his settings. A Casing Shelved (1970) is a film made from a single projected 35 millimeter photographic slide showing a library in his studio and a 45-minute recording of Mr. Snow describing the contents of the cases.

In the 16 millimeter film Is it so (1982), which consists entirely of text, each shot shows a single word as tightly framed white letters on a black background. Another film, Seated Figures (1988), is a 40-minute reflection on the landscape from the perspective of an exhaust pipe; to make this film, Mr. Snow attached the camera to the dolly of a moving vehicle. He started his film career with animation and crowned it with the digitally produced feature film *Callous body (2001), a cartoonish succession of wacky visual gags, outlandish color combinations and corny visual puns that make space as malleable as taffy. Because he waited for technology to catch up with his vision, the film took 20 years to come to fruition. Mr. Snows’ work was often based on the paradox of two-dimensional representation and sometimes required a physical or psychological change in the position of the viewer. Crouch, Leap, Land (1970) requires the viewer to squat under three suspended Perspex sheets.

Mr. Snows’ approach to photography is both heady and physical, a rare combination, Karen Rosenberg wrote in The New York Times in a 2014 review of a retrospective of his photography at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. . The show makes you wonder, however, why Mr. Snows’ photography isn’t as well-known as his movies. The reason for this may be that his best-known film was a real cause of the most outrageous famous American avant-garde film after Jack Smiths quite different Flaming Creatures (1963). Laurence Kardish, a former film curator at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, said a March 1969 showing of Wavelength was interrupted by shouting, counter-shouting and walkouts. Many attendees of the MoMA screening, as part of its often Cineprobe series, were lost, Mr. Kardish recalled in an interview for this obituary in 2016, although he said he thought Mr. Snow enjoyed the hubbub.

In a 1971 interview with Canadian film magazine Take Out, Mr. Snow recalled that early screenings of an earlier film, New York Eye and Ear Control (1964), which combined a cacophonous soundtrack of free jazz with a classic non-narrative construction The edit caused turmoil in both New York and Toronto, where someone wrote a review with a title saying 300 Flee Far Out Film. Take One quoted this title on its cover. Inside, filmmaker and writer Jonas Mekas describes a recent screening of Wavelength at the Anthology Film Archives in New York: There were fights in the auditorium and at least two members of the public were seen with tissues over their faces, all bloody, and someone stood up in the auditorium and shouted, loud and angry : I know what art is! I studied art in Italy! It’s a fraud! I’m going to ask Mayor Lindsay to shut this place down. Mr. Snows’ sequel to Wavelength was a film titled with a double arrow in which, for 52 minutes, the camera positioned in a nondescript classroom pans back and forth and occasionally tilts up and down. down to create what you might call a perpetual film.

Michael James Aleck Snow was born in Toronto on December 10, 1928, the son of civil engineer Gerald Bradley Snow and Marie-Antoinette Françoise Carmen (Lvesque) Snow. The family was distinguished. One of Mr. Snows’ paternal great-grandfathers, James Beaty, had been Mayor of Toronto and Member of Parliament of Canada in the late 19th century; more recently his maternal grandfather, Elzear Lvesque, had been mayor of Chicoutimi, Quebec, about 125 miles north of Quebec. Mr. Snow attended Upper Canada College and the Ontario College of Art, graduating in 1952. He made his first film, the A to Z animated short, in 1956 (an excerpt of it was included in *Corpus Callosum) and had his first solo exhibition shortly thereafter. In 1961, he introduced a stylized, curvaceous figure, which he called the Walking Woman, which would be his trademark for much of the 1960s. The figure has been featured in paintings, sculptures, and photographs, as well as New York Eye and Ear Control. a film notable for its improvised soundtrack by saxophonist Albert Ayler, trumpeter Don Cherry, bassist Gary Peacock and drummer Sunny Murray. (Mr. Snow never officially performed with these musicians, but he had a combo, continually called CCMC despite its changing staff, with which he recorded several albums and performed regularly in Toronto.)

The Walking Woman project continued after Mr. Snow and his wife, the artist Joyce Wielandmoved to New York in 1963 and became part of a group of avant-garde artists that included composer Steve Reich, sculptor Richard Serra, playwright Richard Foreman and filmmakers Hollis Frampton and Ken Jacobs, as well as critic Annette Michelson and a number of jazz musicians, including pianist Cecil Taylor.

Increasingly preoccupied with Canadian issues, Mr. Snow and Ms. Wieland returned to Toronto in the early 1970s. They divorced in 1990 and Ms. Wieland died in 1998. Mr. Snow married Ms. Gale, a curator and writer , in 1990. In addition to her, Mr. Snow, who lived in Toronto, is survived by their son, Alexander Snow and a sister, Denyse Rynard. Mr. Snows’ first Canadian feature was The Central Region (1971), which used a computer-programmed motorized tripod that could rotate the camera 360 degrees in any direction to create a dizzying landscape study of three hours; Back in Canada, he continued to work in various media and relaunched his musical career with the CCMC ensemble. In 1979, Mr. Snow was commissioned to create an installation for the atrium of the Eaton Centre, a new multi-level shopping mall in downtown Toronto. The piece, Flight Stop, consisted of 60 life-size Canada geese made from fiberglass and suspended from the top of the atrium, frozen in flight. When the Eaton Center festooned the birds with ribbons for the Christmas season, Mr. Snow directed it to remove the decorations on the grounds that its intentions had been compromised. The Ontario High Court of Justice upheld his rights and Canada’s Copyright Act was amended to protect the integrity of an artist’s work.

Flight Stop has become something of a municipal landmark. So did Mr. Snow himself, who went on to create more public art in Toronto. In 1994, a consortium of Toronto art institutions celebrated his work with multiple gallery exhibitions and a comprehensive film retrospective, as well as concerts, symposia and the publication of four books, each devoted to a particular aspect of his work. artwork. Nothing even remotely comparable has ever been attempted in New York, his temporary adopted hometown, although Mr. Snow’s impact on the New York avant-garde was considerable.

One of the more than a dozen living inventors of cinematic art is Michael Snow, wrote Mr. Frampton, his fellow filmmaker, in 1971. His work has already altered our perception of past cinema. Seen or not, it will affect the making and understanding of cinema in the future. It is an amazing situation. It’s like knowing the name and address of the man who carved the Sphinx. Maia Coleman contributed report.

