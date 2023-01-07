World’s toughest special forces test sets celebrities on fire for our entertainment

This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beasts Obsessed, written by editor Kevin Fallon. To receive the complete newsletter in your mailbox each week, register here.

It’s ridiculously early to make proclamations like this, but I feel confident enough to say it anyway: Special forces is the biggest entertainment we’ll get in 2023, if not for the rest of the decade and beyond.

Special forces: the toughest test in the world is a reality series that debuted on Fox this week. (You can watch the premiere on Hulu and future episodes airing Wednesdays.) Forget the Emmys. This gem of a TV show transcends those traditional honors. Call the Nobel committee. Can someone give me Joe Bidens’ cell phone? A Presidential Medal of Freedom is in order. Do they give Pulitzer Prizes for casting reality TV shows? We’re in the middle of the shine, people, and we have to be careful.

There is something both inevitable and inspiring Special forces. The pitch is so obvious, and yet so absurd. We need another great reality show. Ideas? I do not know. I guess we could get a bunch of celebrities and set them on fire? Would that work?

Attempting to kill former child stars and Olympians on reality TV was always where the genre was going, wasn’t it? I’m just shocked that we got there.

The premise of Special forces: the toughest test in the world seems like something that must have been on reality TV before, but is sort of a new show. Fox rounded up the most random assortment of celebrities, brought them to the middle of the desert in Jordan, and subjected them to a series of grueling and terrifying stunts meant to mimic the training exercises used to select elite military personnel. .

When you spend about 53 hours of your week watching reality television, you eventually become aware that much of what you see is orchestrated by producers and perhaps even recreated for cameras. But there is no doubt that what you watch for most of Special forces is right. These celebrities thought they were about to die.

This show is so goofy, but so serious at the same time. I sneered at how stupid that was. I also cried. This essentially sums up my precarious emotional and mental state as we enter this new year, but it’s also a legitimate summary of how good this horrible, beautiful, disgusting and transcendent show is.

A solid 40 percent of Special forces happens in slow motion. It’s a wonderful thing. At the premiere, the celebrity cast are asked to swing off the side of a helicopter, lean back, then fall from the sky into the ocean headfirst, with no control over their bodies or the way they enter the water.

In slow motion, we watch the Spice Girls’ Mel B breathe in a calm state and then literally falls from an overturned helicopter and crashes into the water. The girl who played Lucy Camden in 7th Sky (Beverley Mitchell) winces as she tosses caution to the true wind and leans out of a flying helicopter. Jamie Lynn Spears listens intently to the commanders instructions, lets out a deep sigh of faith, then over-spins as she dives into the sea, completely flop. Buffoon! shouts the commander, who, I’m not kidding, is called Foxy. Clown !

Everything in that previous paragraph is a collection of words that shouldn’t exist. Yet it is a real thing that I have seen with my own eyes.

I wish I had the eloquence or the wherewithal to articulate the magnificence of the show’s cast. Celebrity-run reality TV shows are their own subset of the genre. Of Celebrity Apprentice to Big brother, it’s nothing particularly new or revolutionary. Actors, musicians, athletes, and politicians who crave attention, whether because they’re has-beans or because they think appearing on reality TV might uplift them to a new level of fame submit to a certain humiliation. As viewers, we feast on a kind of karmic balancing of the scales: seeing the rich and famous being belittled and treated like crap.

Look, that’s not noble or something I’m proud of. But I’m not going to act like Donald Trump is yelling about Marilu Henner isn’t good TV. (Hell, put Joan Rivers in the mix and her excellent TV.)

Casting for these shows is an art form. It’s a tricky house of cards built on people who may have been very successful at one point, but whom you haven’t thought of in a decade or two; athletes with aggressive publicists who want them to be seen as fun; people who have won gold medals at the Olympics and who have nothing more to do; the tabloids that want to be seen as more than their controversies; and the real housewives. Dancing with the stars always been good at it. Special forces just raised the bar.

The show includes former New York Mets catcher Mike Piazza and Olympian Gus Kenworthy. Gymnast Nastia Liukin participates in the same show as the former Jon & Kate More 8 reality star/villain Kate Gosselin. Real Housewives of Atlantas Kenya Moore and famed psychologist Dr Drew Pinsky jog in the desert alongside Food Network chef Tyler Florence, R&B singer Montell Jordan and former Trump White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci. At one point, Mel B and NBA star Dwight Howard are filmed shitting next to each other. Really, what new hell is this? (It is paradise.)

The heavily scripted dialogue used by military trainers is ridiculously cheesy. (If you have to die, this natural way of saying you’ve failed is repeated several times throughout the episode.) But it does its job of making you realize how intense it all is.

In the first, the celebrities really do this backward dip from a moving helicopter. They are forced to run several miles in 100 degree desert heat. They go through an obstacle course so difficult that several of them collapse after completing it. A person is sent home after injuring his neck. Another suffers from heat exhaustion. A third goes full throttle because he is so worried about his safety when he was told he would have to traverse a canyon using only two thin ropes for balance.

When Kate Goselin has a real panic attack before the helicopter stunt, it could, in other shows, be the occasion to make fun of her. But what are they doing Special forces is actually scary. You feel so bad for her.

After Jamie Lynn Spears collapses and is called a jester, she vomits when she comes down to earth and begins to cry. It reminds me of saving my daughter, she said, referring to an incident in which her granddaughter almost drowned in a pond. Kenya Moore begins to cry in the background. Beverley Mitchell consoles her. You start to have tears in your eyes. What the fuck am I looking at? you might think. The answer is Special forcesthe greatest series of our time.

I can’t remember the last time I was so captivated by a reality show. It has all the trappings of everything terrible and unassailable in the genre. Yet there is something intangiblely fascinating about it. It’s all so random, but the stakes seem really legit. There’s a viral clip that made the rounds for a future episode in which Gus Kenworthy is set on fire. I can’t think of a bigger metaphor for our relationship with celebrity culture right now, and I can’t wait to watch.

