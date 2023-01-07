Bollywood roundup: Urvashi Rautela, Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Merchant, and more…

Urvashi tagged as ‘stalker’ as she posts photo of hospital where Rishabh Pant is admitted

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela had posted a photo from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, moments after cricketer Rishabh Pant was moved for further treatment.

As soon as Urvashi posted the photo, netizens took to social media to criticize her and even labeled her a stalker.

One user wrote, “This Urvashi Rautela thing is so triggering. She’s stalking the guy and no one stops her? What about this level of depravity while he’s in the hospital???

Another said: “When they send a notice to #UrvashiRautela for harassing a man.”

One of them said that “it’s moral harassment”.

The user added, “If a man did this he would either be in jail or have a Netflix crime documentary named after him.”

A user urged her to leave Pant alone.

“Dhek behen hmlog sbko pta h tereko footage khane m bohut mza aata hai…Chodr de #Pant bhai ko #UrvashiRautela.

“In India, men have no recourse against obsessed women. It’s not FUNNY anymore @UrvashiRautela,” said another.

One called her “the most toxic woman of the century”.

A user said that Urvashi was influenced by movies such as “Darr” and “Raanjhana”.

“I’m not sure about Rishabh Pant, but I’m very scared of Urvashi Rautela. Seems to have been heavily influenced by Darr, Raanjhana and others.

“Such cheap stuff for fame. He ain’t okay went through a major accident. It’s not entertainment anymore, it’s mental harassment!” an angry social media user said.

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who was recently injured following a car accident, was flown to Mumbai from Dehradun in an air ambulance for surgery and subsequent procedures for torn ligaments.

Early in the morning of December 30, Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The horrific car crash happened between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand state as the cricketer was traveling to his home town of Roorkee in his Mercedes car.

Manoj Bajpayee claims his Twitter account was hacked

Mumbai– Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee has shared that his Twitter account has been hacked.

Manoj shared the news on his Instagram Story on Friday, where he asked his fans and followers not to interact with his account on the microblogging website until it was restored.

He wrote: “My Twitter account has been hacked! Please do not interact with anything from my profile today until the issue is resolved.

“Working towards a resolution. I will keep you posted. Thank you.”

Speaking of his work, Manoj has a series of ongoing projects including “Joram,” where he reunited with filmmaker Devashish Makhija.

He was last seen in “Dial 100”, a drama thriller directed by Rensil D’Silva. The film also stars Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles. It was loosely inspired by the Danish film The Guilty.

‘Actors are misunderstood’: Ali Merchant opens up on coping with stress

Mumbai– Ali Merchant spoke about dealing with stress and a depressed mental state and how often actors are unnecessarily targeted on social media.

He said: “Actors are misunderstood. Trolls are the real menace of the times with frustrated minds imagining all the dirty things they will ever have to do with any actor so they say bad things about them and sometimes overdo it. ”

“If being a troll is an identity they want to create, then I feel sad for them. Despite being blessed to live in India, which has such a beautiful and long history with great examples of legends, why get stuck with such low standards of identity for yourself.

Ali is known for his roles in soap operas like “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, “Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar”, “Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat” and “Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha”. He was also seen on the reality show “Lock Upp”.

He shared his personal experience dealing with mental illness and social media trolls. In the past, Ali had faced allegations from his ex-wife Sara Khan about his illicit relationship and he was bullied by netizens.

Ali added, “I don’t even need to take a name, I won’t even share the details because I passed this phase, I’m not one who seeks sympathy, but I was almost destroyed by trolls when someone labeled me a cheater. It took years away from my life with bad decisions, but I always bounced back much stronger and always focused on being better and bigger by doing more productive things.

Talking about how to deal with criticism and find ways to deal with it without getting depressed, Ali said: “Always look at your parents’ face because it gives a lot of courage to fight with negative things, to remember all the good times and changing your circle of friends.”

“Develop deeper feelings and connections with your family and put yourself in their shoes, you would never want to leave them behind, suffer alone, blame themselves all their lives, so surround yourself with people who are there for you against winds and tides.”

“I’ve never been a birthday,” Yash says in a note to fans ahead of his 37th

Bengaluru- Ahead of his 37th birthday on January 8, star Yash penned a heartfelt note for his fans and said he is trying hard to land something he believes in but needs more time.

As it was decided that Yash would announce his upcoming Yash19 on his birthday, the superstar came to his fans with a note and asked them to be patient regarding the announcement of his upcoming project.

In the note, he urged his fans to be patient with his upcoming announcement as it is unlikely to be announced by January 8.

He wrote: “To my fans – my strength, the efforts you all have made to show your love and affection throughout the year and especially on my birthday, fills my heart with gratitude. I n never been a birthday, but over the years witnessing the enthusiasm with which you celebrate and being able to meet in person to mark the day, has made it special,”

“I’m working to land something that I believe in and that I’m passionate about. You are the ones that allow me to think bigger and better. The next time I meet you, I want to share this news and all the details with you. For to be able to do this, I need more time, which seems unlikely by January 8. So this year, I ask all of you for a specific gift – the gift of your patience and understanding.

“This year, on my birthday, I won’t be in town and won’t be able to meet you all. However, every wish, every gesture means a lot to me. And I promise you it will be worth the wait. With love, Yash.

He captioned the note: “To my fans, with love Yash” (IANS)