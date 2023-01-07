



Harry Potter actor Dudley recalls his isolated filming experience Dudley actor Harry Melling recalls how somewhat isolating filming the Harry Potter films was and how different his experience was from his co-stars.



Harry Potter Actor Harry Melling, who played Dudley Dursley, recalls how filming the franchise was sometimes an isolating experience. Based on the beloved novels by author JK Rowling, the Warner Bros. started in 2001 with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The film, like the book, picks up with Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) living with the Dursleys and frequently tormented by his cousin, Dudley, before being taken to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Although the Harry Potter the films mostly focus on the magical side of Harry’s life with Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson), Dudley and the Dursleys continue to appear, however briefly, in later films. VIDEO OF THE DAY Now over 11 years since the last Harry Potter movie is out, Melling reflects on his experience filming the franchise in a recent interview with EO. The actor reveals that as a supporting character in the real, non-magical part of the world, his much shorter filming experience was one that most often felt disconnected from the larger production. Check out Melling’s full commentary on his time on the Harry Potter movies below: “My experience was unique in that I wasn’t there for the whole filming. The ground sequences would be an isolated block of filming. So, I dove into it and then went back to school and back to school. normal life.” Related: Every Harry Potter Character Who Uses An Unforgivable Curse

What’s next for the Harry Potter franchise? Apart from a recent reunion special, the public last saw Harry, Ron and Hermione in 2011 in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. Rowling’s Wizarding World would continue, however, in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in 2016 and its two subsequent sequels. After the relatively mediocre reception of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets Last year, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav made several comments that some have taken to mean the Wizarding World franchise is dead. Although it seems unlikely that Warner Bros. moving forward with additional suites in the fantastic beasts franchise, Harry Potter remains such a valuable intellectual property that it’s hard to imagine there won’t be more movies or shows in the future. Zaslav, who made it clear that Warner Bros. will focus on building successful franchises in the years to come, also previously expressed interest in securing additional content deals with Rowling for more films in this universe. To that end, HBO Max executive Sarah Aubrey confirmed last November that the company is still keen to create Harry Potter contents. In fact, it was revealed several weeks after Aubrey’s comment that Warner Bros. might be interested in adapting Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, play, feature film. If and when the franchise returns, it seems likely the new film will serve as a launch pad for future content, potentially including live-action shows. While Watson and Grint have both expressed their willingness to return to the Harry Potter franchise, at least in some circumstances, Radcliffe has made it clear that it’s not something he’s interested in at the moment. This means that whatever sequel to the franchise will likely not include older versions of Harry, Ron, or Hermione. While the future of Harry Potter The franchise is very unknown at this point, fans should expect to hear more official announcements from Warner Bros. Discovery over the next year or two as to where the Wizarding World is headed next. More: Harry Potter: What Dudley Saw When The Dementors Attacked Source: EO

