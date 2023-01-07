Fathom Events presents David McVicar’s new production of Fedora by Giordano, with Sonya Yoncheva and Piotr Beczaa





The performance is transmitted live from the Metropolitan Opera to cinemas nationwide on January 14 to 12:55 p.m. ET DENVER, January 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Following its premiere at the Metropolitan Opera on New Year’s Eve, David McVicarcritically acclaimed new production by Giordano Feltwith the soprano Sonya Yocheva and tenor Piotr Becza, streams live to theaters nationwide via Fathom Events on saturday january 14to 12:55 p.m. ETas part of The Met: Live in HD series. This performance marks the success of the award-winning initiative 150th live broadcast. Filled with memorable melodies, stunning tunes and explosive confrontations, Giordano’s diva showcase features Yoncheva in the title role of the 19th-century princess who, despite seeking revenge for the murder of her fiancé, falls in love with the murderer, Count Loris, sung by Beczaa. Soprano Rosa Feola is Countess Olga, the confidante of Fedora and baritone Lucas Meachem is the diplomat De Siriex. Maestro Marco Armiliatoan audience favorite who has led more than 450 performances at the Met, leads the podium. McVicar’s detailed and dramatic staging revolves around an ingenious fixed set which, like a Russian nesting doll, unfolds to reveal the opera’s three distinctive sets, a palace in Saint PETERSBOURGa fashionable Parisian salon and a picturesque villa in the Swiss Alps. Gary Halvorson lead it Live in HD presentation, with host soprano Aileen Prez. Fathom Events will also present an encore of Felt to Wednesday January 18 to 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.local hour. Tickets are on sale now via Fathom Events or the box offices of participating theatres. For a complete list of theater locations, visit fathomevents.com (participating theaters are subject to change). Visit your local theater’s website for the most up-to-date information regarding their health and safety measures. PRESS QUOTES “All the Yonchevas and Beczaas had a good time, playing the aristocrats locked in a series of betrayals and counter-betrayals, passionately loved and enraged; the conductor Marco Armiliato and the Met Orchestra brought a restrained silken out of the pit; by David McVicar the staging was lively and beautiful. Diva entries rarely get the old-fashioned reception at the Met these days, so hearing the audience erupt in applause when Yoncheva first arrived was delightful. During the few seconds it took her to walk across the stage. , cool and confident, basking in the ovation, it was New Year’s Eve, it was one of those works that warms the heart of any true opera lover, and all was well with the world. ” the New York Times “Opera at its most irresistible! An enthralling evening The Met orchestra revels in some of Giordano’s most sumptuous writing Nuanced and engaging portraits Blazing charisma Roaring ovations.” Observer “In Sonya Yoncheva, the Met has a Fedora at the peak of her career, who sings with brilliance, balances imperiousness with vulnerability and looks majestic in Brigitte Reiffenstuel’s sumptuous dresses. Piotr Beczaa, singing with a sterling tone , is a superlative Loris. Rosa Feola delights Lucas Meachem shines Marco Armiliato is the excellent conductor Engaging Entertaining The new New Year’s Eve production was warmly applauded.” FinancialTimes “A splendid showcase of verismo for the good soprano in this case, Sonya Yoncheva An engaging score, beautifully delivered by Yoncheva by David McVicar the beautiful new production provided plenty of eye candy and kept the level of entertainment high.” The Wall Street Journal THE STARS OF FELT

Marco Armiliatoconductor; Hometown: Genoa, Italy

Sonya Yoncheva, Fedora; Hometown: Plovdiv, Bulgaria

Rosa FeolaOlga; Birthplace: Caserta, Italy

Piotr Beczaa, Loris Ipanoff; Hometown: Czechowice-Dziedzice, Poland

Lucas Meachem, From Siriex; Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina SOURCE Fathom Events

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fathom-events-presents-david-mcvicars-new-production-of-giordanos-fedora-starring-sonya-yoncheva-and-piotr-beczaa-301715802.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos