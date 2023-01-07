The best daily habit for heart health, according to cardiologists

If your doctor has told you that you need to take proactive steps to lower your blood pressure or improve your cardiovascular health, knowing where to start can seem overwhelming. It’s not easy to break habits that have been in place for years and are so automatic that you often do them without even thinking about it.

The encouraging news is that 90% of heart disease is preventable through diet and lifestyle. Cardiologist dr. Kaustubh Dabhadkar, MD, MPH, MBA, FACC, who specializes in preventive cardiology, says the key to making lasting changes is to make them gradually and deliberately. This, he says, will be more effective than trying to completely change the way you eat and live at the same time.

According to the cardiologist Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, MD, who is also Professor of Nutrition at Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy and Professor of Medicine at Tufts School of Medicine, there is one change in particular that can make a huge difference in heart health and that is the one that he recommends people focus on first: cooking more.

Related: Your wellness guide to maintaining heart health and preventing heart disease

How cooking your own food can improve heart health

The reason Dr. Mozaffarian says cooking can have such an impact on heart health is because it minimizes the amount of overly processed foods someone would otherwise eat. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 70% of the sodium consumed by Americans comes from over-processed foods or meals eaten out. This is essential because a diet high in sodium is directly related to high blood pressure and poor cardiovascular health.

When you cook your own food, you can control all the ingredients used, not just salt, but also refined carbohydrates, sugar and saturated fats.which are also related at a greater risk of heart disease. “A diet high in calories, especially saturated fat, trans fat and refined carbohydrates, increases levels of bad fats in the body and insulin levels,” says Dr. Dabhadkar. “A combination of these increases the deposition of cholesterol in the arteries, leading to hardening of the arteries and formation of plaque in the arteries.”

Related: Make These 7 Lifestyle Changes For A Healthier Heart

According to Dr. Dabhadkar, the worst foods for heart health are potato chips, ice cream and sugary drinks. “All three are readily available in most homes and almost any restaurant. Plus, we often consume them unconsciously,” he says. When preparing meals at home, focus on foods that are good sources of fiber and unsaturated fats and which have a low glycemic index.

Again, Dr. Dabhadkar emphasizes that small, incremental changes are the way to go when it comes to improving heart health. If you’re not used to cooking, start by preparing one more meal a week than you normally would. Another way to make gradual changes, he says, is to eliminate one nutrient-depleted food you normally eat weekly, replacing it with something that promotes heart health. For example, if you are used to having crisps with your lunch every day, replace them with a handful of nuts, which are still crunchy but much more nutrient dense.

Related: New Study Says There’s an ‘Ideal’ Bedtime If You Want to Keep Your Heart Healthy — Here’s What Doctors Say About That Research

Other changes that promote heart health

If 2023 is the year you really want to focus on heart health, Dr. Mozaffarian recommends letting your friends and family know about your goal. Better yet, he says to find other people who support him. Maybe that means joining a Facebook group where people share their favorite heart-healthy recipes. Or it might be talking to a friend about your goal to walk more and committing to a 30-minute phone call a few times a week. You can also challenge a friend with a similar heart health goal to a weekly cooking challenge, where you take turns choosing one heart-healthy food per week to cook and send each other photos of your cooking creations.

Dr. Dabhadkar says another heart-healthy tip when it comes to eating is to be mindful while you eat instead of eating while watching TV or at your computer. Not only will you enjoy your food more because you’ll be focusing on the flavors, but you’ll also avoid overeating.

He also says getting enough sleep, managing stress, exercising regularly and maintaining social connections are all important for heart health. Scientific studies have shown that loneliness and social isolation are risk factors for heart disease. Finding ways to connect with others will help mitigate this risk, especially if combined with movement.

You have the power to improve your heart health, which is damn encouraging. Making small incremental changes will have a big impact. Just take it one meal at a time.

Then check out these easy ingredient swaps to make recipes more heart-healthy.

Sources