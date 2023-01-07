Entertainment
Not Bollywood but blame the public as talented foreigners give flops: Rajkummar, Vidyut in Kangana
It has been nearly half a decade that a number of people have often criticized Bollywood for encouraging nepotism and giving multiple chances to untalented child stars.
But shouldn’t the public be blamed when talented underdogs struggle with multiple flops one after another as Bollywood continues to give them movie after movie?
Here are 7 equally talented underdogs who are struggling at the box office due to lack of audiences in theaters:
Rajkummar Rao
One of the most talented actors of the last decade, Rajkummar Rao has proven himself with films like Shahid, Citylights, Omerta, Trapped, Newton & Bareilly Ki Barfi.
However, despite huge critical acclaim, audiences gave his films a cold shoulder at the box office. The actors’ last box office success dates back to 2018 with Street.
Since then he has delivered 8 straight flops from 5 Weddings, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Judgmentall Hai Kya, Made in China, Shimla Mirchi, Roohi, Badhaai Do & HIT: The first case.
With the exception of a few, most of these flops were actually good with Badhaai Do being one of the best films of recent years.
Vidyut Jammwal
One of the best martial artists in the world and one of the best action stars, Vidyut Jammwal is often compared to Tiger Shroff with many people claiming that he is more talented than the Jr Shroff and that is perhaps- be true.
But, while Tigers films like Baaghi 2 & 3 have earned over Rs 100 crore, Vidyut has yet to cross the Rs 35 crore mark in solo.
According to Box Office India, except Commando in 2013, none of his films were successful at the box office. His latest release Khuda Hafiz: Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha too bombarded with Rs 14.33 crore biz.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana’s last big hit dates back to 2015, Tanu marries returning Manu. Since then, the actress has delivered 9 flops in a row with her latest film Dhaakad turns out to be one of the greatest disasters of all time.
While the actress is garnering widespread support on social media, oddly enough, the same audience is giving her theatrical releases a jump.
Ayushmann Khurrana
Despite starring in perhaps the best Hindi film of 2022, Ayushmann’s box office misfortune continued with 4 consecutive flops.
Last year he delivered Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui followed by Anek, Doctor G & An action hero This year. All bombed.
While Anek received mixed reviews, the other three got positive responses and yet the appreciation didn’t translate into numbers.
Taapsee Pannu
While most of his movies have been released on OTT, Taapsees four theatrical releases since 2020 have all turned out to be flops.
These include Thappad, Mishan Impossible, Shabaash Mithu & To install DoBaaraa. Interestingly, all received positive reviews, but audiences seemed disinterested.
Akshay Kumar
One of the biggest Hindi cinema superstars, Akshay Kumar has been struggling with 4 consecutive flops.
Starting with Bachchan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan & Ram Setu, none of Akshays 2022 releases could even hit Rs 100 crore worldwide gross.
Sidharth Malhotra
Along with child stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar also launched underdog Sidharth Malhotra with student of the year.
After the release of Kapoor & Sons in 2016, Sidharth struggled with flops with just one film that turned out to be a below-average affair at the box office. While the other 6 turned out to be big flops.
|
