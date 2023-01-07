Watch: BILLY IDOL honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

rock icon billy idol was honored with the 2,743rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier today (Friday 6 January). The star, the New Year’s premiere, was dedicated at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard in front Amoeba Music. Idolwho was joined by the master of ceremonies Lupita Sanchez Cornejoartist Shepard Fairey and rocking Henry Rollin at the ceremony, received her star in the Recording category.

Video of the ceremony, courtesy of The varietyseen below.

A feeling Idol thanked his fans who came together for the unveiling of the star.

“You are the best. Quite simply, I am here today because of you, because of your love,” he said. “You’ve been supporting me all this time. Forty-seven years now I’ve been doing this.”

He added: “It’s really crazy to find myself receiving an award like this or being honored in this way. I mean, 47 years of doing this after starting in GENERATION Xand 35 years after coming here, I could never have imagined anything like this.

“Initially, we were making music in the mid-70s during the punk-rock era. There wasn’t much hope or anything. We decided that if there was nothing, there was no future, we would do what we love. And that’s what I did. I made music because I liked it. It was not for another reason, really. Anyway, I didn’t really think it would last very long. We thought maybe six months, maybe a year, maybe two years. I would never have could imagine something like that. It’s just amazing.”

The star is the 2,743rd since the completion of the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars and the first to be unveiled in 2023.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for Thursday (January 5) but delayed by a day following a forecast of torrential rain.

Idol was an early architect of the sound, style and fury of punk rock. His mocking smile and fist persona propelled him into the mainstream as one of MTVmaking him one of the most recognizable faces in pop music, he has sold 40 million albums while scoring numerous platinum albums worldwide, nine top forty singles in the US and 10 in the UK , including “Dance with Myself”, “White wedding”, “Rebel Cry”, “My Mony”, “Faceless Eyes”, “Flesh for Fantasy” and “Cradle of Love”. Bowl was responsible for some of punk rock’s most memorable, literate and evocative moments and created a pioneering new sound by bringing the spirit of 1977 to the dance floor, crafting an instantly identifiable musical blueprint that incorporates the throb club-land, rockabilly despair and rock’n’roll decadence.

Forty-five years after releasing its first 45, billy idol still makes soaring, pounding, cinematic songs about sin, redemption and the love of rock ‘n’ roll and that’s what you’ll find on “The Edge of the Road” and “The cage”, Idolthe final two four-song EPs released in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Both EPs will be instantly familiar to classic lovers Idol, while heralding a firm step into the future full of color, power, atmosphere, attitude and mystery. And on the two new versions Bowl is joined by his friend and collaborator since 1981, guitarist and songwriter Steve Stevens. For 41 years 41 years! Steve has been billy idolThe sonic assassin and master mixer of tones and textures, the shredder of the thinking man and the shredder man picasso.

Idolwith his band featuring Stevehave toured the world regularly over the past two decades, headlining theaters and arenas and performing at major festivals around the world.

Idol has always found the time to support various causes in need, including Teen Cancer Trust, Teen Cancer America, Goldberg Children’s Fund, World Wildlife Fund, rural aid australia, Animals Australia, March of Dimes, autism speaks and the Boston Children’s Hospital.

the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a celebration of art, entertainment and all things Hollywood. The star ceremonies are broadcast around the world, connecting fans with their favorite artists. the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the walk of fame on behalf of the City of Los Angeles. The winners are selected by a committee of their peers. Sponsors finance the star, the ceremony and the maintenance of the mythical attraction. the walk of fame is free for everyone.