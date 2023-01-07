Entertainment
Delta to Offer Free Wi-Fi and Personalized Entertainment to Select Passengers
With the official launch of free Wi-Fi on February 1, those who are not SkyMiles members and choose not to join the frequent flyer program will be required to pay $10 per flight to Wireless. That’s twice the current price of $5 per flight.
Later this year, Delta plans to roll out a new in-flight entertainment platform that can offer personalized recommendations on what to watch and notifications for connecting flights on seat screens, and streaming from Paramount+ and other new entertainment options on personal devices. Those seated in first class will be able to order food and drinks on the screens in their seat instead of waiting for a flight attendant to come down the aisle.
It’s part of a broader shift among travelers who want to be able to search the internet, browse social media, or respond to emails and text messages on their personal devices while watching a movie or TV series on a screen. seat similar to how they sit. on the couch at home in front of the TV looking at their phone.
Bastian served as the keynote speaker at the huge CES tech convention which is expected to draw around 100,000 attendees through Sunday. Tech industry conventioneers packed several venues around the Las Vegas Strip Thursday as the event kicked off. Delta has an exposed Wonder window handing out branded tchotchkes to customers who link their Delta and Starbucks loyalty accounts.
Bastian emphasized that connectivity is important everywhere, and the company’s vision is to deliver an experience at 30,000 feet that approximates what our customers have available in the field. The airline has invested $1.5 billion to achieve this, including installing Wi-Fi antennas and equipment, as well as seatback screens on its planes.
We want to make travel more personal, Bastian said. This includes allowing travelers to use their personal devices for more activities during flights and turning seatback displays into smart displays with a personalized experience.
The airline hopes to enroll more young travelers as SkyMiles members, with Deltas senior vice president Dwight Howard noting in an interview that nearly 70% of all new members are millennials or younger. Delta has more than 25 million active frequent flyer members, out of a total of more than 100 million enrolled in the program, he said.
Whether you’re sitting in the front row or the back row on the plane, you’re going to have a personal relationship with you when you’re in the sky, Howard said.
bastien told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2018 that it wanted to offer free Wi-Fi in two or three years, but the pandemic has strained the airline financially and slowed progress.
Airlines have struggled for years with spotty and unreliable in-flight Wi-Fi using older technology that lacks the bandwidth to support streaming and high demand.
Making Wi-Fi free depends on aircraft technology upgrade to satellite internet connectivity. This is a time-consuming effort that requires the equipment to be installed on each aircraft during scheduled maintenance. This is one of the main reasons why not all Delta aircraft have free high-speed Wi-Fi yet.
Delta isn’t the first airline to offer free Wi-Fi. New York-based JetBlue Airways has offered free high-speed Wi-Fi to its passengers for years, as have some foreign carriers. It’s also sometimes offered through specific sponsorships or providers, such as free in-flight Wi-Fi for T-Mobile customers on select flights on Delta, United, American, and Alaska Airlines.
The new high-speed Wi-Fi on Viasat-equipped aircraft on Delta is sponsored by T-Mobile, but will be available to all Delta SkyMiles members, not just T-Mobile customers. And Delta said it’s committed to continuing free Wi-Fi even after T-Mobile’s sponsorship ends.
Deltas Flight Experience Deployment
The airline plans to add these in-flight amenities for frequent flyer SkyMiles members in 2023:
- Free Wi-Fi on most domestic flights
- Paramount+ up to 24 hours after the start of their flight
- In-flight New York Times games including Wordle, crosswords and Spelling Bee
- Resy gastronomic guides by destination
- Atlas Obscura travel recommendations by destination
