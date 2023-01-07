This is how Bollywood and political parties react





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was in Bombay recently for a two-day visit and met several prominent members of the film industry, including Suniel Shetty, Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff and Boney Kapoor. The meeting, held at the Taj Colaba, was also attended by other notable names such as Sonu Nigam and Akshay Kumar. The chief minister’s visit to Mumbai included a roadshow to promote the upcoming three-day meeting of global investors in Uttar Pradesh, scheduled for February 10. During the roadshow, Adityanath met with bankers and financial institutions to discuss investment opportunities in the state. He also met with industry leaders and filmmakers as part of efforts to attract more businesses and productions to Uttar Pradesh. Congress: However, the roadshow has come under criticism from some, including the Maharashtra Congress. Party leader Nana Patole called it a “BJP plot to downplay Mumbai” and accused the chief minister of “practicing the policy of religious polarization”. Patole argued that after ‘sending’ industries to Gujarat, the BJP was now trying to ‘transfer investments from Maharashtra to BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh’. He wondered if a businessman would be willing to invest in a state where the government was perceived to be run in the name of religion. Shiv Sena: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has criticized the chief minister’s Mumbai tour, calling it a “political affair”. Raut said: “If he wants to meet industrialists and invite them to Uttar Pradesh to set up projects, he is welcome. But what good is organizing a roadshow in Mumbai if it seeks to attract investment? politics and it has to stop.” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Mumbai and meeting with members of the film industry was aimed at inviting them to explore Uttar Pradesh as a film destination and discuss film policy in the state. The Shiv Sena party slammed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent roadshow in Mumbai as a “BJP-backed political game” in an op-ed published in its mouthpiece, Saamana. Review of Shiv Sena The editorial accuses the chief minister of promoting himself through full-page newspaper ads and calls on him to reveal details of the tour, including the industrialists who attended and the wealth that was invested. The Shiv Sena also alleges that the main purpose of the tour was to steal investments from Maharashtra, citing the loss of 2.5 lakh crore of investment in Gujarat in the past. The party says major projects such as Vedanta Foxconn, Airbus and the Maharashtra International Economic Center have been forcibly moved to Gujarat. What Bollywood had to say? Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam in an interview with Aaj Tak spoke positively about the development in Uttar Pradesh, saying “my family belongs to Uttar Pradesh so we get the first information from there”. Veteran actor Sunil Shetty also spoke to the Chief Minister, saying ‘this Bollywood hashtag being against the government]must be removed’ and urging the Prime Minister to address the issue.

