Tom Hanks addresses the Hollywood nepotism controversy





Tom Hanks, who has three sons in show business, becomes the latest actor to intervene in the current debate over rampant nepotism in Hollywood.



A man called Otto Star Tom Hanks weighs in on the current debate over nepotism in Hollywood. Known for his roles in philadelphia cream, Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryanand Castaway, the two-time Oscar winner remains one of the most recognizable and respected actors working in Hollywood today. During his career, Hanks has also been outspoken on various social issues, such as gay rights and environmentalism. Recently, the nepotism debate has raged in Hollywood with several stars speaking out, Hanks being the latest. He is the father of three sons – Truman, Chet and Colin Hanks – all of whom are involved in show business to varying degrees. VIDEO OF THE DAY In a recent appearance on The showbiz of the sun, Hanks shares his thoughts on the Hollywood nepotism controversy. The actor, whose new film is A man called Otto, mostly dismissed the current debate, saying that his children are involved in a family business and that if they had grown up in a different way of life, they would be involved in it instead. Hanks went on to say that what matters in Hollywood is not the last name, but the stories told to the public. Read what he said below: “Look, it’s a family business. It’s what we’ve been doing forever. It’s what all of our kids grew up in. If we were a plumbing supply business or we were running the florist downstairs street, the whole family would put in the time at some point, even if it was just an inventory at the end of the year. Which does not change no matter what, whatever your name is family is whether it works or not. That’s the problem every time one of us tries to tell a new story or create something that has a beginning, a middle and an end. It doesn’t matter what our last names are. We have to do the work to make it a true and authentic experience for the audience.” Related: Every Tom Hanks & Meg Ryan Movie, Ranked Worst To Best

The Hollywood Nepotism Controversy Explained While Tom Hanks is the latest to address this topic, the current debate over nepotism in Hollywood was kickstarted, seemingly out of nowhere, by a recent New York magazine article, analyzing the current crop of young actors with celebrity parents who are either in the entertainment industry or have strong connections. The cover story featured an image with the heads of actors – including Dakota Johnson, Jack Quaid, Maya Hawke, Lily-Rose Depp, Ben Platt and Zoë Kravitz – photographed on babies and coining the term “nepo babies” for designate those who benefited from it. of the fame or connections of their parents. Many actors have since spoken out and dismissed the term viral. Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads Star Kate Hudson, who is the daughter of actress Goldie Hawn, was one of the first to speak out and reject the term ‘nepo baby’, saying she doesn’t really care about the backlash and that the storytelling runs in the blood of his family. She also argued that nepotism is more common in other industries, such as modeling. Halloweenit is Jamie Lee Curtiswho is the daughter of actor Tony Curtis, acknowledged the recent “nepo baby” debate on Instagram saying it’s “designed to try to diminish, denigrate and hurt.” O’Shea Jackson Jr., son of Ice Cube, also weighed in, saying he got to where he is today because of his work ethic. Hanks is married to actress Rita Wilson, with whom he has two children – rapper and actor Chet Hanks (who frequently courts controversy) and Truman Hanks, who appears in A man called Otto and worked on several film crews. His eldest son from a previous marriage, Colin Hanks, is the most accomplished actor of his three children, whose recent roles include The offer and A family friend. While tom hank was generally dismissive of the nepotism debate, hearing his three sons’ views on the subject might give a better insight into what they think about it. More: Tom Hanks’ Weird Elvis Performance Is Actually Perfect (Haters Despite) Source: The showbiz of the sun

