More than six years after his career was derailed by his involvement in the infamous Trump Go to Hollywood bands, Additional anchor Billy Buisson was caught in another hot mic moment making rude and sexually degrading remarks.

In a music video provided exclusively to The Daily Beast, Bush joked on set during a taping of Additional about the model Kendall Jenners toy story-inspired Halloween costume and its appeal in the outfit.

Kendall plays Jessie and, trust me, there were a lot of woodies, Bush said during October 31 recording, causing several of the production staff in the room to laugh. (The Daily Beast is only releasing audio of the incident to protect the anonymity of its source.)

Bush made the objectifying comment as he stood in front of a large wall screen covered in images of female celebrities dressed in provocative Halloween attire. Featured in the center was Jenner, the second youngest of the famous Kardashian/Jenner sisters, disguised as jessiethe free-spirited cowgirl from the hugely popular Pixar franchise.

After looking at Jenners’ photo onscreen, Bush asked his production team for the character’s name. An off-screen voice informed him that the name is Jessie, prompting Bush to launch his crude sexual remark referring to the name of the characters’ love interest, Woody, the main protagonist of toy story.

As with many forms of production in the entertainment industry, the process of creating shows allows for the flexibility to try out different jokes and jokes, a representative from Telepictures, the show’s production company, said in a statement. Ultimately, some material lands on the cutting room floor, including remarks that may be too edgy to air on TV. Representatives for Jenner did not respond to requests for comment.

Notably, in the last segment that aired on October 31, Bush was a little wiser when it came to discussing the physical appearance of female celebrities. While reporting on Jenners’ costume, the Additional the host only went so far as to remark that it’s going to be hard to see toy story always the same way.

Additional records its episodes with about 25 people present, relayed our source. Behind the set screens are booths where tabloid TV show staffers sit. In addition to Bush and other hosts on set, there are normally two camera operators, hair and makeup staff, and production assistants. During the recording, everyone in the newsroom can hear what Bush is saying on stage, the source said.

Bush, of course, been on this road before. A few weeks before the 2016 presidential election, The Washington Post released damning 2005 recordings of Bush and Donald Trump in a lewd and sexually charged conversation.

Before turning a segment for Go to Hollywood, which Bush was hosting at the time, Trump joked over a hot mic about sexual assault on women. With the couple aboard the programs’ promotional bus, Trump lamented his inability to woo one of Bush’s colleagues, later identified as the former Go to Hollywood host Nancy ODell.

I tried to fuck her. She was married, Trump said as Bush could be heard laughing. I moved on her like ab****, but I couldn’t get there. And she was married. Then all of a sudden I see her, she now has big boobies and everything. She has totally changed her look.

Busha first cousin of former President George W. Bush and future President then prepared to exit the bus when they spotted days of our lives actress Arianne Zucker, who was there to film the segment alongside Trump. (The then-Celebrity Apprentice the host was promoting her appearance on the daytime soap opera.)

Sheesh, your girls are hot as shit! Bush exclaimed, essentially playing Trump’s wingman. Yes! The Donald scored! Wow, my guy. You have to watch her. Give him a thumbs up. You have to give a thumbs up Oh my God!

Trump, in an infamous moment that has been replayed countless times, asked for Tic Tac mints just in case I started kissing him, before adding: When you’re a star they let you make.

After Bush agreed that meant whatever you wanted, Trump said with a laugh: Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.

While Trump survived the fallout from the footage and shockingly beat Hillary Clinton for the presidency weeks later, the same couldn’t be said for Bush, who soon came under heavy public criticism for allowing sexism and rudeness. conversation in the locker room.

Extra Boss Runs Show Like Mafia, Threatened Mario Lopez

Just days after the tapes leaked, NBC suspended Bush as co-anchor of the third hour of the Today showtwo months after getting the job. He was then ousted from the network a week later. (Bush, meanwhile, would have argued back when NBC bosses had no problem with his previous offbeat remarks about women.)

Bush continued a public apology tour in 2017 and refuted Trump’s laughable claim that he wasn’t on the tape before finding his way back to tabloid television in 2019 when he replaced Mario Lopez as host of More. (Lopez coincidentally jumped to Go to Hollywood of all places.)

Since then, Bush has largely avoided negative headlines, even though his show has treated with a heavy dose of drama behind the scenes with concerns about its very existence.

After it was announced that he had been named the new More anchor, bush spoke with The Daily Beast and expressed his contrition for his conduct in Go to Hollywood tape. He insisted the experience made him a better man. I felt the same things [as his detractors] when I watched it, he said in September 2019. It was a punch, because I didn’t like what I saw. It’s a snapshot. It’s not all man It was a bad time in life. And I owned it and paid dearly for it.

Bush added: But I think I’m an improved person, because that’s what adversity does to a human being. These are character-building moments that I have extracted the good from. I did not miss the opportunity.

