Bollywood remakes of old Hindi classics with new star couples





A number of Bollywood films from the 80s and 90s are considered cult classics today, thanks to their well-written, engaging storylines and incredible performances by the actors. It is now common for filmmakers to remake old gems to entertain audiences. The 1988 romantic action drama, Tezaab, starring Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, is the latest to make headlines for being remade with Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor as the lead couple. Let’s take a look at some other such remakes! 5 Bollywood remakes of old Hindi classics with new chords

1. Tezaab Banijay Asia, SK TV, Dinesh Gandhi According to recent reports from bollywood hungamathe 1988 hindi movie, Tezaabwill be remade and the creators have approached Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh for the lead roles originally played by Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. Initially, the plan was to chain Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan together. However, Murad Khetani and his team have now decided to approach Janhvi and Ranveer for the project, a source told the entertainment portal. Kartik and Shraddha were favorites in the film. However, due to some reasons, the makers have now decided to approach Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh for the same roles. Initially, the manufacturers of Tezaab remake first approached Ranveer, and instead of Shraddha, they wanted Janhvi in ​​the film, the source added. However, there has been no official announcement about it. 2. Zanjeer Asha Studios, Chandivali Studio Filmistan Studio, RK Studios, Swati Studios With Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan in the main roles, the 1973 film, Zanjeer, was a commercial success at the box office and catapulted the stars to greater fame. The film was officially remade in 2013, starring Ram Charan and Priyanka Chopra. Despite the cast’s popular names, the remake was a hit at the box office. 3. Agneepath Yash Johar, Dharma Productions The 1990 movie, Agneepathstarring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, today achieved cult status in the Hindi film industry, despite its low box office receipts at the time. Cut to two decades later, the film was remade with Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra playing the protagonists. Unlike the original film, the remake did extremely well at the box office and became a commercial success. 4. Himmatwala Padmalaya Studios, UTV Movies This 1983 movie, Himmatwalawith Sridevi and Jitendra, which itself was a remake of the 1981 Telugu film Ooriki Monagadu, was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year. Sridevi became a Bollywood darling with this film. In 2013, Sajid Khan chose to remake this classic film for his directorial debut, starring Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. But unfortunately, it failed to recreate the magic of the original and flopped at the box office. 5. Umrao Jaan

Credit: Embedded Films, SK Jain & Sons, JP Dutta Rekha won the hearts of her fans with her acting prowess in the 1981 film, Umrao Jaanwhich also starred the late actor Farooq Shaikh. In 2006, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took on the role of Rekha and Abhishek Bachchan replaced Farooq for the remake of the films. Unfortunately, it didn’t do well at the box office. But, Shabana Azmi was highly praised for her performance in the film. Social and main image credit: Banijay Asia, SK TV, Dinesh Gandhi

