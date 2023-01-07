Entertainment
‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Esm Bianco Claims Marilyn Manson Ruined Business Deal To Get Revenge Over Sexual Assault Accusations
game of thrones‘ Esm Bianco has claimed Marilyn Manson ruined a business deal to get revenge over sexual assault charges.
Initiated reports that the actor has accused Marilyn Manson, who she was previously in a relationship with, of torpedoing a business deal to “shut her up.” Bianco claims it happened after he publicly accused him of sexual assault – according to court documents.
Bianco, who is probably best known for playing the character Ros on the HBO fantasy series, filed an amended lawsuit in May against Manson that includes a new charge of tortious interference. The actor is said to have sought unspecified damages in the lawsuit, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.
These new allegations center on Manson’s behavior towards Bianco after she filed the lawsuit in 2021. In her updated complaint regarding the 2021 lawsuit, Bianco reportedly detailed how she signed a contract with Deftones in April 2022 to participate in a photoshoot that would be used in artwork for an upcoming tour.
She is believed to have claimed that after taking part in the photo shoot, Manson found out about the deal and ‘called the band’s lead singer and confronted him’ about the band’s ‘decision to work with’. she.
Bianco allegedly said in the complaint that Manson “threatened the Deftones with actions that would disrupt the band’s world tour and cause financial harm to the Deftones.” In response, the complaint is reported as stating that the members of Deftones asked the creative director in charge of the project not to use Bianco’s photos.
Court documents would go on to state that Bianco says she suffered ‘loss of exposure from footage used during the Deftones’ world tour’ and that the lost concert ‘resulted in reputational damage and loss of opportunity economic future with the Deftones”.
The complaint goes on to accuse Manson of continuing “to work to silence Ms. Bianco through threats, intimidation and coercion.”
Bianco originally launched a sequel against Manson (real name Brian Warner) in 2021 on charges of sexual assault, sexual assault and violations of the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act. Among a slew of claims, she states that Manson raped her, physically abused her during sexual acts, and refused food and rest. Bianco is believed to have lived with Manson for a month in 2011.
As stated at the time on Result, the lawsuit was filed April 30 in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. The lawsuit claims that Manson violated California laws for sexual assault and battery as well as human trafficking. Bianco claims that because her visa was granted based on her appearance in Mansons’ film projects, he was able to control her by threatening to withdraw his support if he displeased her.
Another part of the lawsuit claims that Manson used drugs, force and threats of force to coerce Ms. Bianco into sexual acts on multiple occasions. [Manson] raped Ms. Bianco in or around May 2011. He goes on to allege other acts which occurred without the plaintiff’s consent.
In response to the original story in 2021, Manson shared a statement via his attorney Howard E. King, in which he denied the allegations. These claims are patently false, the statement read. To be clear, this lawsuit was only filed after my client refused to be shaken off by Ms. Bianco and her lawyer and give in to their outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never happened. . We will vigorously contest these allegations in court and are confident that we will prevail.
Manson and his reps have yet to respond to the latest reports regarding Bianco and his suit.
