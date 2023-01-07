Entertainment
A way of life: Longtime Hollywood lifeguard retires
HOLLYWOOD — Sometimes Hollywood beach tourists need a moral boost to get their feet wet. Are there any sharks out there, they nervously ask the lifeguard on Fillmore Street, that shirtless tanned guy with a whistle, no shoes and ready to spring into action at any moment to save their life in case of emergency.
Everything is fine, assures them the rescuer Tommy Dollinger, without answering the question. Go have fun in the ocean.
Sometimes bathers need his help and come to him screaming bloody murder from a jellyfish sting or Man o War. Dollinger is ready for them too, with a spray bottle of white vinegar, comforting words and, of course, a whole bunch of gloves ready to pull the tentacles out.
But Friday afternoon, at the end of his shift, Dollinger hung up his red buoy for the last time. Dollinger, 66, retired after a 35-year career in Hollywood; 30 of those years were at that same tower.
It’s time, he said, his eyes still scanning the water.
He has been a lifeguard since he was a high school student in Cape May, NJ, when he was 16. Over the years, those glorious summers were squeezed between winter fishing, bartending, substitute teaching, but he longed to do lifeguards all year round.
Step into a career in Hollywood.
Dollingers territory is halfway to the next aid station, about a quarter of a mile in all. It’s a team effort, he says of his comrades on both sides working together to keep the beach safe from tragedy.
Over the years he has worked with lifeguards who love the thrill of running and the big rescue. But long ago he learned that his best friend is his whistle to see danger before it strikes and to warn bathers. This whistle kept swimmers away from the tides and brought attention to parents whose little ones began to wander without anyone else seeing them. He eased the fears of children who seemed missing, and three times during his Hollywood career he had to perform CPR on swimmers who had heart attacks. (They all lived).
Her supervisor, Renata Wolfe, dropped by Friday for a final hug.
It is an example for us, she says. It does the job like the old ones did in a very professional way. Everybody loves Tommy.
Dollinger, she said, knows what’s going to happen before. And his calm and kindness made him a rock star. There are supposed to be 63 lifeguards and the city is still trying to fill 13 of those positions. They seem to be more difficult to complete; she wonders aloud if young people aren’t just as athletic, raised indoors playing video games.
The job was very competitive to get a place, but that was in the 1990s.
Dollinger has no regrets.
It’s a way of life, he said of his chosen career. It’s hard to explain, but a bad day at the beach is better than a good day at the office. The ocean is in my blood.
His days begin with a roll call, with his colleagues who he says are looking younger and younger. They run nearly 2 miles on the soft sand before their shifts, ending with a quarter-mile to half-mile swim in the ocean.
Some of the younger guys see it as a race and they fight. Dollinger doesn’t compete with anyone but still completes the mission.
Over the years, he’s seen the same faces of locals and tourists, who keep returning to his same Fillmore Street beach. I’ve seen a lot of kids grow up, he says.
I’m going to miss them more than I’m going to miss them, he laughs about the bathers.
He points to a group of French-Canadian tourists enjoying the Friday afternoon sun. Every winter, they come to settle just south of his stand, like clockwork.
They don’t speak a word of English so everyone smiles and waves.
I know they love me, he said with a smile.
Dollinger will take his whistle with him into retirement, but won’t let go just yet.
Although he’s planning a long retirement with lots of traveling with his girlfriend and two dogs, the hell still comes down to the beach for a warm-up run with the boys once in a while.
And after that, hell drag a chair, open an umbrella on Hollywood Beach, Fillmore Street. This time, hell has put its feet up.
I’m going to enjoy the beach, he promises, instead of being responsible for everyone.
Lisa J. Huriash can be contacted at [email protected] Follow on Twitter @LisaHuriash
