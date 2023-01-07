The greatest one-off wonders of all time Daily Press





To determine the greatest one-hit wonders of all time, 24/7 Tempo looked at historical performance data for songs on the Billboard Hot 100. Songs released from 1975 to 2017 that reached No. 1 were ranked based on the total number of weeks spent in the Billboard Hot 100 Top 40. Billboard Hot 100 data is current through November 19, 2022. Data on sales of certified albums came from the Recording Industry Association of America. Additionally, artists must have charted in the Top 40 no more than twice, either as individual artists or as featured on another artist’s song, and must have sold less than five million albums to United States throughout their career, not counting the singles. Several of the artists on this list – including Gloria Gaynor and Captain & Tennille – may have had other hits, but did not meet these criteria. (Here are some famous musicians who never topped the Billboard Hot 100.) Of the 50 single-hit wonders on the list, 16 were released in the 1970s. Many of the hits were propelled by the meteoric rise of disco and its dance music. Some of these songs are still played on old hit stations such as Gaynors defiant anthem I Will Survive, Wild Cherrys Play That Funky Music and Boogie Oogie Oogie by A Taste of Honey. Other songs from the era were whimsical, such as the techno-euro-pop song Pop Muzik by M., while others were forgettable – for example the satirical Disco Duck (Part I) by radio personality Rick Dees & His Cast Of Idiots and the salacious Afternoon Delight by Starland Vocal Band. (You might be surprised by some of the greatest one-hit wonders still making music.) The 1980s and 2000s each place 12 songs on the list. The advent of MTV increased singles’ exposure and expanded their presence on playlists. Songs such as Michael Semblello’s Maniac and Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes’ (Ive Had) the Time of My Life were boosted by their appearance in 1983’s Flashdance and 1987’s Dirty Dancing, respectively. In recent years, Billboard has changed its tracking methodology to account for new ways people listen to music by incorporating streaming data. Nine of the 10 longest-lived songs are from the 21st century.

