You can’t call the industry rotten





Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met several Bollywood actors on Thursday as part of the state’s move to give more concessions for filming there. On the occasion, Suniel Shetty, one of the actors present, addressed the CM, urging it to help put an end to the “boycott of Bollywood” movement. The actor expressed his anguish over the stigma that surrounds the film industry these days. Suniel was joined by actors like Jackie Shroff and playback singer Kailash Kher during the reunion which took place in Mumbai. Yogi Adityanath had met actor Akshay Kumar a day before that. According to reports, discussions at the meeting included the future of the next Film City in the state. According to a report by Indian Express, during the meeting, Suniel Shetty addressed CM Yogi Adityanath and said, “Hashtag happening, boycott Bollywood, yeh ruk bhi sakta hai aapke kehne se (he may stop if you say so). It is important to let people know that we are doing a good job. A rotten apple is everywhere, but just because of that, you can’t call the whole industry rotten. Today people think Bollywood is not a good place, but we made such good movies here. I was also part of one of these films, when I made Border. I’ve been in a lot of good movies. We must unite and look for how we can get rid of the Boycott Bollywood hashtag. We have to find how we can stop this trend. The actor also spoke about the stigma around Bollywood and urged UP CM to speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about it. “Today, if I am Suniel Shetty, it is thanks to UP and the fans there. If you take the lead, it can definitely happen. It is very important that this stigma that is on us goes away. C is a very strong emotion for me Dukh hota hai bolne me ke humaare pe yeh stigma hai (it hurts me to say that there is this stigma on us) because 99% of us are not like that Hum din bhar drugs nahi lete, hum galat kaam nahi karte (We don’t do drugs all day, we don’t do bad work) Hum achhe kaam se jude hai (We are associated with good work) Bharat ko agar bahar ke desho se kisi ne joda hai toh woh hai humaara music (Bollywood music has connected India to the world) and our stories So Yogi ji if you take the lead and talk to our dear Prime Minister about this will make a huge difference,” he added. The ‘Bollywood boycott’ trend rose to prominence on Twitter last year, when several movies like Laal Singh Chaddha, Brahmastra, Shamshera, etc. have faced calls for a boycott. Currently, Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, Pathaan, is facing similar boycott calls as well as protests.

