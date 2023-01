Watch Billy Idol receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – NBC Los Angeles

It’s a great day for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Punk pioneer Billy Idol will be joined by rocker Henry Rollins and artist Shepard Fairey on Friday when his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is unveiled at a ceremony scheduled for Thursday, but delayed due to rain. After a winter storm rolled through Southern California on Thursday, clear skies are expected for the 11:30 a.m. ceremony outside the Amoeba Music store on Hollywood Boulevard. A photo of Idol posing during the star’s premiere was posted on his Instagram page. Click here to watch live. One of the early stars of the music video era, the ‘White Wedding’ and ‘Rebel Yell’ singer has sold over 40 million albums in a career that began in the mid-1970s as the guitarist of the punk rock band Chelsea. Idol, born William Michael Albert Broad in London, left the band and joined former bandmate Tony James to form Generation X with Idol on lead vocals. The distinctive stage name is due in part to a chemistry teacher’s description of Idol on his school report as “inactive”. In the years that followed, the prolific rock artist was anything but idle. Generation X broke up in the early 1980s and Idol left for New York to pursue a solo career. His arrival in the United States coincided with the rise of MTV, and the two immediately hit it off. The video for Idol’s first solo single, “Dancing With Myself”, was released in 1981 and received heavy rotation in MTV’s lineup during the channel’s first year of music videos. His first solo album, titled “Billy Idol”, was released in 1982 and achieved gold status. The follow-up album ‘Rebel Yell’, released the following year, achieved double platinum status, as did his next two studio albums – ‘Whiplash Smile’, released in 1986, and ‘Charmed Life’, released in 1990. . Idol had nine top 40 singles in the United States, including the 1987 live version of “Mony Mony”, which reached No. 1, and “Cradle of Love”, which rose to No. 2 in 1990. Her other top 40 singles were “Hot in the City”, “White Wedding”, “Eyes Without A Face”, “Flesh For Fantasy”, “To Be A Lover”, “Don’t Need a Gun” and “Sweet Sixteen “. Idol received his first of three Grammy nominations in 1985 for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance for “Rebel Yell.” He was also nominated in the category in 1987 for “To Be A Lover” and in 1991 for “Cradle Of Love”.

