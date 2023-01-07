On January 11, Rising Appalachia brings folk soul to the Vilar Performing Arts Center





Rising Appalachia fuses global musical influences with their own southern roots.



Vail Valley Foundation / Courtesy Photo Founded by sisters, Rising Appalachia has sailed across British Columbia, traveled across the United States and Europe by train, and engaged in immersive cultural exchange programs in Bulgaria, Ireland, southern Italy, Central and South America, not to mention the countless miles traveled by van. On Wednesday, January 11, the group with southern roots and urban reflections performs at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek at 7 p.m. Rising Appalachia was born out of this idea that we can take these traditions of southern music that we were born and raised with and we can come out of it, creating all these different bridges between cultures and histories to make them feel alive, said Leah Smith. . As world travelers for nearly two decades, Rising Appalachia have fused multiple global musical influences with their own southern roots to create the inviting new folk album Leylines. The band remarkably built their legion of listeners independently, a self-made success story that led to major festival appearances and sold-out shows at venues across the country. However, for the first time, they opted to bring in a producer for the new album, teaming up with the legendary Joe Henry on the sessions. As for the recording, they were creatively open, but we often preferred live recording elements, Smith said. I mean, were folk musicians at our core. For this special performance, band members include Leah Smith (vocals, banjo, bodhran), David Brown (bass, baritone guitar), Biko Casini (world percussion, ngoni), Irish musician Duncan Wickel (violin, cello) and special guest Lily Henley. Support local journalism Give Sisters Leah and Chloe Smith grew up in the city of Atlanta as the city’s hip-hop scene began to flourish. They absorbed these beats through the music they heard in school, then traveled with their families to fiddle camps throughout the Southeast on weekends. Their parents are folk fiddlers themselves. The sisters moved to New Orleans in 2007. Fifteen years and seven studio albums later, Rising Appalachia continues to spread musical catharsis with an iridescent elixir of global soul. Hear it for yourself at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, January 11. Tickets for Rising Appalachia at VPAC are $35, or part of the Pick 3/5/8 winter package. Visit VilarPAC.org/rising-appalachia for more information. Vilar Performing Arts Center celebrates 25 years of world-class entertainment in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains. Visit VilarPAC.org for the complete winter range. Rising Appalachia is run by sisters Leah and Chloe Smith

Vail Valley Foundation / Courtesy Photo

