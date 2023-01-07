Twitter user shares Bollywood letters from movies, internet amazed





The letter that Jodhaa sent to his brother in Aishwarya Rai-Hrithik Roshan with “Jodhaa Akbar”. The surprise, joy and excitement that comes from receiving a handwritten letter is unfathomable. However, it’s safe to say that letter writing is now just a forgotten skill. Today people use WhatsApp, iMessage, Facetime and other social media platforms to express their feelings or wishes. But a handwritten letter can convey a lot that technology can’t. The effort in choosing the type of paper, the ink color of the pen, the design on the envelope and the stamp used to display it, creates a comforting feeling for the sender and the recipient. Acknowledging the same, a Twitter user Pragyan Mohanty shared a thread of several handwritten letters that have appeared in Bollywood movies. The first letter in the Twitter feed is from the movie “Hum Tum Aur Woh” (1971). “Too bad it’s about Helen rejecting Ashok Kumar because he’s poor and even took his picture away,” the user wrote along with a photo of the letter. The other letters featured are from the movie, “Prem Patra” and “Blackmail”. Favorite letter scripts in Hindi movies. First, this impressively written note in Hum Tum Aur Woh (1971). Too bad it’s about Helen dumping Ashok Kumar for his poverty and even taking his picture away. pic.twitter.com/JYSSLH2SNS Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023 Featuring beautiful handwriting, the user also posts a letter from the movie “Phool.” “That super wicked letter in Phool (1993). The writing is neat nonetheless,” read the post’s caption. The user also adds the letter Jodhaa sent to his brother in Aishwarya Rai-Hrithik Roshan with “Jodhaa Akbar”. In the letter, Princess Rajput, who later became Queen, asks for help from her brother. Letters from the movies ‘Pakeezah’, ‘Chandni’, ‘Uphaar’, ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, ‘Darr’ and ‘Eklavya’ are also in this list. The letter to Kiran in the opening scene of Darr (1993). pic.twitter.com/LX4uO5gDQK Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023 Since being shared, this thread has received a lot of attention from social media users. “you create the best threads ever,” said one user. “My favorite part of letters in Hindi movies is where the person who wrote the letter is seen when the letter is read,” a second commented. Also Read: 1933 Wedding Invitation Goes Viral and Stuns the Internet A user also added the letter written to Jenny by Jia’s biological mother in “Kal Ho Naa Ho”. “I always exclaim at this beautiful handwriting every time I see the movie. Letters that Jia’s birth mother writes to Jenny in Kal Ho Naa Ho,” he captioned while sharing the letter. Click for more new trends Featured Video of the Day Bihar caste census starts today, says Nitish Kumar ‘everyone will benefit’

