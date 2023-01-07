The best actors of the 2023 awards season – WWD

The Golden Globes kick off awards season when the show returns Tuesday for its 80th run. Held at his usual home at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., the ceremony will air on NBC — his network since 1996.

Following controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s operational standards and lack of diversity, the Globes held a private ceremony in 2022 without a host or presenters. After unveiling plans for reform and admitting new voters, six of whom are black, the show returns with multi-hyphenated creative comedian-actor-filmmaker Jerrod Carmichael and a slew of high-profile presenters, including Ana de Armas, Billy Porter, Jamie Lee Curtis and Quentin Tarantino. (And with Ryan Murphy honored as the fourth recipient of the Carol Burnett Award.)

The Critics’ Choice Awards will be next, airing Jan. 15, followed by the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Film Independent Spirit Awards and, on March 12, the coveted Oscars (with nominations revealed Jan. 24).

From Cate Blanchett and Viola Davis to Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, household names are being nominated across the ceremonies this year. But there are also new faces, Hollywood newbies and seasoned actors finally stepping into the spotlight.

Here are the actors — some first-time nominees — to watch this season:

Emma D’Arcy at the 2022 ‘House Of The Dragon’ premiere in London. Getty Images

Emma d’Arcy

Thirty-year-old English actress Emma D’Arcy, who identifies as non-binary, broke out as the older Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s fantasy series ‘House of the Dragon’, the prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’ ” and the adaptation of George RR Martin. “Fire and blood.”

They appeared in several theatrical productions before making their television debut in Nick Payne’s ‘Wanderlust’ series on BBC One and Netflix in 2018 and Amazon Prime’s ‘Truth Seekers’, the British series starring Nick Frost. In film, D’Arcy starred in Philippa Lowthorpe’s 2020 comedy-drama “Misbehaviour” and Eva Husson’s 2021 drama “Mothering Sunday.”

A graduate of Oxford University’s Ruskin School of Art, their portrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen in “House of the Dragon” earned D’Arcy a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Actress in a Drama Series.

Dolly de Leon

Dolly de Leon (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images

The 53-year-old Filipina actress stood out in Ruben Östlund’s Golden Palm-winning satire “Triangle of Sadness,” playing the role of lavatory cleaner-turned-captain Abigail. A single mother of four, born and raised in Manila, de Leon reportedly held various jobs over the years between her auditions and her acting gigs. Filipino audiences got to know her through a number of plays, shows, and movies; before “Triangle of Sadness”, she appeared in HBO Asia’s “Folklore” series.

Trained in theater with a Bachelor of Arts from the University of the Philippines, de Leon makes history as the first Filipino to be nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture at the Golden Globes. . De Leon was also recognized by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, receiving the 2022 Best Supporting Performance award.

Barry Keoghan at SXSW in 2018. Jenna Greene

Barry Keoghan

After his breakthrough role in Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” in 2017 and his appearance in Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” the same year, Barry Keoghan gave another memorable performance in Martin McDonagh’s 2022 comedy-drama ” The Banshees of Inisherin”. The role earned him nominations for Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Movie Awards.

A Dior ambassador, the 30-year-old Irish actor has already garnered BAFTA and Spirit Award nominations. Other notable performances include starring in Bart Layton’s “American Animals,” David Lowery’s “The Green Knight,” Marvel’s “Eternals,” and (briefly) Matt Reeves’ “The Batman.” Keoghan will next star in Emerald Fennell’s “Saltburn,” starring Jacob Elordi and Rosamund Pike.

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega Allen Zaki

An actress since the age of 8, Jenna Ortega got her big break in Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ – created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar with four of the eight episodes directed by Tim Burton, who also serves as executive producer. Her portrayal of teenage Wednesday Addams earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best TV Actress in a Musical/Comedy Series.

Some might remember Ortega’s role as young Jane in The CW’s “Jane the Virgin.” Ortega also starred in the Disney Channel show “Stuck in the Middle” and later in the second season of “You” as well as “Yes Day”, both Netflix productions.

Critics took notice of the 20-year-old actress, a California native of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent, for her performance in HBO Max’s teen drama “The Fallout.” She then dabbled in horror by starring in ‘X’ and ‘Scream,’ before landing the lead role in ‘Wednesday,’ where Ortega’s dance in one episode went viral on social media and at home. -of the.

Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) WireImage

“Shameless” fans will recognize Jeremy Allen White as Phillip “Lip” Gallagher, the second oldest child on the long-running Showtime show (which earned him a Critics’ Choice nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a comedy series in 2014). The 31-year-old actor is now a leading man, starring in FX’s Hulu series “The Bear,” a comedy-drama created by Christopher Storer. The role earned him nominations for Best Actor in a Comedy Series at the Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice Television Award.

White also starred in Amazon Prime Video’s “Homecoming” and the films “Afterschool,” “Twelve” and “The Rental.” He will next be seen (alongside Zac Efron) as professional wrestler Kerry Von Erich in A24’s “The Iron Claw,” directed by Sean Durkin.

Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu Michael Buckner for Variety

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” quietly became the hit of the year, and Stephanie Hsu is receiving critical acclaim for her role. She holds on as Joy Wang, daughter of a couple played by Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. The role earned her a Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Supporting Actress and an Independent Spirit Award for Best Breakthrough.

Born in California, Hsu moved to Brooklyn to study acting and graduated from NYU Tisch School of the Arts, then trained at the Atlantic Theater Company. She made her Broadway debut as Karen the Computer in “The SpongeBob Musical” and as Christine Canigula in “Be More Chill.”

Hsu’s notable TV gigs have been as Joy Armstrong on Hulu’s “The Path” and Mei Lin on season three of Amazon Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (which earned her and the cast, the 2020 SAG Award for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series). In the cinema, she starred in the independent film “Asking for It” and will then be in the TV show “Poker Face” by Rian Johnson (starred and executive produced by Natasha Lyonne). She’ll also be in “Crazy Rich Asians” writer Adele Lim’s upcoming untitled project and Disney+’s “American Born Chinese” (featuring both Yeoh and Quan).

bald diego

Diego Calva (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) MovieMagic

Mexican actor Diego Calva landed his big role in 2021 as Arturo Beltrán Leyva in Netflix’s “Narcos: Mexico.” But it was his role as Manny Torres in the comedy-drama ‘Babylon’ that earned the 30-year-old a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy. Directed by Damien Chazelle, the film stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Calva studied directing and screenwriting at the Centro de Capacitación Cinematográfica in Mexico City, where he was born. He then made short films before moving into comedy, and his first major role came in 2015 in the Mexican drama “I Promise You Anarchy” by Julio Hernández Cordón.

Taylor Russell Gilbert Flores

Taylor Russell

Canadian actress Taylor Russell has caused a stir with her fashion choices as she promotes Luca Guadagnino’s romantic horror film ‘Bones and All’, in which she stars with Timothée Chalamet. The role, playing protagonist Maren Yearly, garnered acclaim and an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Lead Performance. At the Venice International Film Festival, she received the Marcello Mastroianni Prize.

Designer Jonathan Anderson has chosen the 28-year-old actress as the new global ambassador for Loewe; she opened the brand’s spring 2023 women’s show and appears in campaigns.

The 2019 drama “Waves,” directed by Trey Edward Shults, was Russell’s first notable role, for which she was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actress. She was also in Adam Robitel’s “Escape Room” and its sequel. On television, she is part of the cast of the Netflix science fiction series “Lost in Space”.

Gracija Filipovic (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Getty Images

Gracija Filipovic

Croatian actress Gracija Filipović has starred in only three credited productions – Barbara Vekaric’s ‘The Little Raccoon’ in 2013, followed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic’s award-winning projects: the short film ‘Into the Blue’ in 2017 and the feature director’s feature “Murina” in 2021 The latter earned him a Gotham Independent Film Award win for Breakthrough Performer and an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Breakthrough. In 2021, the film received the Camera d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

A rising talent who received her theatrical training in Dubrovnik, Filipović has been selected as one of the 10 Berlinale Shooting Stars of 2022.