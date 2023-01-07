FWICE Releases Statement on “Boycott Bollywood” Trend, Seeks Protection from Theater Hooliganism





The Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) demanded immediate protection from theater hooliganism and threats against producers in a statement condemning the current trend of “Boycott Bollywood”. FWICE says no matter what, a boycott of all Bollywood films as a whole would not be tolerated or accepted. The statement states that the recent trend of “Boycott Bollywood” has been detrimental to producers and the thousands of employees working on the films, and FWICE has taken serious note of it as it has created a serious survival problem for regular employees. , technicians and artists who depend on this industry for a living. In addition to the producer, writer and director, a single film has thousands of employees. Films receive huge investments and millions of people depend on them for a living. Considering the size of the film industry, it makes sense that filmmakers would go out of their way to make a movie that would make the most money. FWICE also said that it was easy for people to boycott a movie, but what about the producer who invested a lot of money to do so? A film is created with passion and success in mind. But these kinds of trends, which are often started by people who support hatred and are against peace, harmony and unity, kill those hopes. Threatening audiences and forcing them to leave, people began storming into theaters. The producers as well as the main actors and actresses have received threats. They are verbally abused on social media sites in a vulgar or offensive way. A right-wing organisation, the Hindu Jagran Manch, recently staged a protest outside the Indore INOX theater in Madhya Pradesh, demanding the management not to show the film there. To protest Pathaan’s refusal to be released in theaters, employees shouted slogans and also delivered a note to theater management. Jagdish Khatri, chairman of the Hindu Jagran Manch, said that if the Pathaan movie comes out, it will cause a lot of problems. They delivered a note to the management of the Inox theater explaining why the film will not be released. In their statement, FWICE said they strongly disagree with these actions and with the idea of ​​boycotting any film that has been approved by the CBFC, the latest branch of film authorities. The certification of a film by the CBFC is an accomplishment in itself because the film and the filmmakers must go through this process. Instead of thoughtlessly forming such a damaging trend as a shameless boycott of the entire industry, film protesters should do it the right way and file complaints against the film with the CBFC and other governing bodies. People who don’t go to the movies because they have good reason to do so are respected, but a boycott of all Bollywood movies is never acceptable or allowed. There must be a conclusion to this. On January 4, supporters of Bajrang Dal who are part of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) made a scene outside the Alpha One mall at Vastrapur in Ahmedabad and threatened to launch a more violent protest if the film was released. FWICE has great faith in the filmmakers who make movies and give jobs to thousands of people so that they can live well and support themselves. The statement went on to urge the government to take action and end the “Boycott Bollywood” trend. Strikethrough by Siddharth Anand, Pathanestarring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ottplay.com/news/fwice-issues-a-statement-on-the-boycott-bollywood-trend-seeks-protection-from-theatre-hooliganism/0695175126527 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos