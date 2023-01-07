Who plays M3GAN? Who is the voice of Doll in the movie Megan? Actor, actress, cast

Scroll to see more images

If you’ve watched the new movie about the killer doll that murders anyone and anything in its owner’s way, you might be wondering: who plays M3GAN and who voices it? The doll is played not by one but by two actors.

M3GAN, which premiered on January 6, 2023, follows Gemma, a toy company roboticist who uses artificial intelligence to develop M3GAN (an acronym for Model 3 Generative Android), a realistic robot doll programmed to be the best friend of the child, who Gemma gives to her niece, Cady, after being granted custody of her following the unexpected deaths of Cady’s parents. However, Gemma soon discovers that M3GAN is more self-aware than she realizes, as her bond with Cady leads her to kill anyone who gets in the way of her owner’s protection.

The film is about an AI doll that was designed to serve as a best companion for a parent and a child simultaneously, said Allison Williams, who plays Gemma. Weekly entertainment in January 2023. [M3GAN is] deployed by its creator, whom I play, to aid him in the task of being his niece’s unexpected tutor, with mixed results.

So who plays M3GAN and who voices the doll? Read on for what we know about the actors playing M3GAN and the inspiration for the doll destined to haunt audiences’ nightmares for weeks to come.

Who plays M3GAN?

Who plays M3GAN? M3GAN is played by two actors: Amie Donald and Jenna Davis. Donald performed M3GAN’s body moves while Davis voiced the character.

In an interview with Collider in January 2023, producer James Wan explained why he and director Gerard Johnstone wanted M3GAN’s physical appearance to be both CGI and an animatronic puppet. To Gerard’s credit, he really wants M3GAN to feel as real as possible. And that’s where I worked with Gerard to kind of go, we want her to feel as real as possible, but at the same time, we still have to remember that she’s a doll. And so we don’t want to go too far [in] that direction as well, he said. The look of the doll, in general, is what makes the killer doll genre, or the creepy doll genre, scary because it is clearly an inanimate object. It’s a toy, it’s a doll. But the fact that this toy can have a life of its own is what makes it scary. I would say, for the first time, that the idea of ​​this strange valley really helps a film like M3GAN. In fact, it makes her kind of creepy to be somewhere between real and not quite real.

Johnstone also said Screening at the time about the inspiration for M3GAN’s viral dance. What was really funny is that these films are shot on a very tight schedule. We had about five dance sequences, and they were all great. It was really only the first we could really do, and it was just amazing how good enough it was, he said. Thank god I didn’t change it. Thank goodness I didn’t do anything else, because it just felt like it was the perfect level of something someone could do themselves at home other than flip. He continued, But there is a point to the dance. It was always important that it was not a dance for the love of dances. She is doing it [to] distract the guy while she picks up the guillotine.

Executive producer Allison Williams, who also plays Gemma in M3GANTold Weekly entertainment in December 2022 that the creators never expected the M3GAN dance to become such an internet sensation. We had internally come up with memes to distribute, but ultimately didn’t need to deploy them, as people started creating their own, she said. You can’t even dream that big when you do something like that. It was just such an exciting day. It was a proof of concept.

Johnstone added, “The whole point of the Brandon stage was to [show] you can give M3GAN all those things you don’t want to do, but you can also give M3GAN things you can’t do, like cutting off a child behind the ear if he’s being mean to your child. So we take this to the nth degree with M3GAN. He continued, It was one of those crazy, sleep-deprived, 3 a.m. thoughts. Wouldn’t it be funny if the soundtrack suddenly became real and M3GAN ended up switching to the music being played. It was just something that everyone embraced and loved.

Wan also said Weekly entertainment that the idea of M3GAN came from a casual conversation between him and other employees of his production company Atomic Monster Productions. One of the things we like to do at Atomic Monster is, at the end of the week, sit down and chat about movies, he said. During one of these sessions, we had the idea of ​​making a killer doll movie.

In an interview with Empire, screenwriter Akela Cooper also revealed that the idea for M3GAN was inspired by ventriloquist dummies, as well as the character Chucky in the 1988s. Child’s play. My thing was ventriloquist dummies. I saw the Anthony Hopkins movie Magic at a very young age and it cemented goosebumps in my brain. I was a big Child’s play fan too. I’ve always dreamed of creating my own iconic monster, she said.

Who expresses M3GAN?

Who expresses M3GAN? M3GAN is voiced by actor Jenna Davis. In the same way M3GANDavis also starred as Meg in Hulus maggie and Siena in Disney Channels Home of the crowsas well as characters voiced on shows like Disney Channels Vampires and Netflix Treehouse Detectivesaccording to her IMDb.

Davis also has a YouTube channel under the handle @This is Jenna Davis with over two million subscribers. In October 2022, Davis released a video of his reaction to the M3GAN trailer. The video has since had over 760,000 views. M3GAN is just extremely overprotective. Just a warning, Shell is doing everything to protect Cady, Davis said Fabulous TV to M3GAN premiering in December 2022. When asked what she would do if she had her own M3GAN doll, Davis replied, I would probably ask her to help me, like clean my room, help me with my homework. The practical things we all struggle with.

Who plays the body of M3GAN?

Who plays the body of M3GAN? M3GAN’s body is played by actor Amie Donald. Jed Brophy and Luke Hawker trained Donald on M3GAN moves. In the same way M3GANDonald also starred in Netflixs Greedyas well as stunts for the film the tankaccording to her IMDb. Donald is also a professional dancer and represented her home country of New Zealand at the Dance World Cup in Braga, Portgual, in 2019 when she was 9 years old. She received a silver medal in the Jazz category and a bronze medal in the Contemporary Dance category, becoming the first performer from New Zealand to win a medal in the competition.

Dancing helps a lot because you need balance as a robot. Robots, you don’t see them wobble or do human things, so control and expectation are two very important things that come from dancing that I can use to play, said Donald Movie times in December 2022. In the same interview, Donald also explained how M3GAN’s viral dance came about. The preparation we need to do for this is my dance teacher, Kylie Norris, choreographed a little dance, then we had Luke and Jed, they also helped with all the moves, making sure it was correct. We also had this piece of music that we did it on, and it was absolutely so much fun to do.

She also revealed her favorite part of playing M3GAN. M3GAN is a robot/doll, and she’s actually just made to protect Cady. And then she starts to get a little too protective of Cady and everything around her, so if she thinks something happened with Cady and someone is mean to her and made her cry or l upset, she thinks the best way is to just wipe them out, Donald said. She continued, I love that M3GAN is such a fun character to play and she really loves Cady and she loves doing stuff with her. I don’t like her killing people but it’s fun to act when she kills people.

Following the red carpet premiere for M3GAN in December 2022, Donald posted a series of instagram photos of her and the cast with the caption, Had the most fantastic time last night at M3GAN first. So many wonderful people made this possible @blumhouse @atomicmonster @universalpictures #losangeles #amiedonald #meetm3gan.

M3GAN is in theaters now. Here is where to buy tickets.

