‘Man Called Otto’ is Oscar bait at its worst
The public craves predictability in measured doses.
We want the superhero to save the day and the boy to meet and stay with the girl in a romantic comedy. So when we see the grumpy anti-hero in A Man Called Otto, we don’t want him to stay grumpy for long.
Formulas matter, but scenarios need something more to make them magical. The classic quote, I’ll Get What She Got, from When Harry Met Sally comes to mind.
Tom Hanks Otto offers few novelties or rewards. It’s a curdled array of tropes that begs us to love them. The Oscar-winning actor sometimes lets himself be mean, a welcome change from his standard screen image.
What’s missing is a story that has even a slight relation to reality.
Hanks Otto Anderson is at his wit’s end. Literally.
He was driven from his decades-long job, crushed by life’s inequalities and widowed after years of happy marriage.
And he takes it out on everyone he meets.
Otto slams the local store clerk for a minor mistake, makes fun of anyone who doesn’t follow the exact rules of the road, and is so curt with the neighbors you wonder why they don’t pick on him.
You could. Trust us.
Hanks, he of the two Oscars and the reputation of Jimmy Stewart, overplays his hand on the jump. It’s the first sign of a storytelling problem, but it’ll get some company soon.
Somehow, his neighbors supported Otto. Maybe they need him to fix their radiators or take them to the store. They kneel before his old school wisdom, swallowing hard as he defecates all over them.
Awwwwww.
In Otto’s meager defense, he contemplates suicide early in the story. It’s a square peg in a round hole in society, and he’s had enough. That’s until he meets the new neighbors, a Mexican couple with two adorable daughters who adore Otto for no reason, they are told in the script.
Marisol (Mariana Trevino) speaks with a heavy Spanish accent except when she doesn’t, and in one early account, she’s a recent immigrant who happens to be an excellent cook!
Her husband (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) would need a year of guardianship under Jordan Peterson to achieve beta male status. He can’t parallel park a car and calls an Allen wrench an Alvin wrench.
You know, like the chipmunk! It’s the laughs, people.
Other goofy neighbors include an ever-smiling man who desperately wants to hang out with Otto. Wouldn’t you? It sounds like a party.
The film’s worst moment, and there’s fierce competition, finds Otto disguising a hospital clown before the conflict turns physical.
Truly.
Another face on the block belongs to Malcolm (Mack Bayda), a local trans youth. Now, you might expect an old-school soul like Otto to be put off by such a neighbor. Otto comes from a different generation and the modern world turns him upside down.
That kind of reaction can’t be told, according to Woke Storytelling 101, because Otto is ultimately the movie’s hero. So Otto quickly warms up to Malcolm and treats him like family.
RELATED: HOW TOM HANKS SHAME JENNIFER LAWRENCE
We slowly learn the hardships Otto faced over the decades in an endless series of flashbacks. It’s like “The Notebook Part II”, but even more sickening. Otto’s love story is so idealized that you half-expect the couple to run towards each other in slow motion, with a ballad of the carpenters playing behind them.
There is an interesting commentary that stares at us throughout Otto. The younger generation has gone astray, unable to drive a manual car, repair basic objects, and make sense of their chaotic lives.
Otto nails all of the above, and he finds salvation in doing so despite his grumpy complaints.
It is the only pleasure of the film.
Otto, based on the best-selling Swedish film “A Man Called Ove,” features a final act so predictable you could turn your head away from the screen and scribble what’s happening on your popcorn box with a almost perfect precision.
Director Marc Foster falls down a rabbit hole and never finds his way back. Fosters’ resume has some impressive moments (World War Z, Stranger Than Fiction), but that kind of sticky feeling proves out of reach.
Hit or miss: A man called Otto snuck in at the last moment for the 2022 Oscar, but he has a better chance of getting a Razzie or two.
