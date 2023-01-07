Dave Bautista Reveals His Embarrassment About Getting This Actor’s Face Tattooed On His Thigh





Dave Bautista, wrestler turned actor, is covered in tattoos. This week, QG posted a video of the actor speaking through his ink work. It included a tattoo Bautista has on his thigh of an Irish actor he admits to feeling a bit embarrassed about. Bautista also revealed that he had a tattoo covered up because he was related to someone who later expressed homophobia. Bautista is a loyal LGBTQ ally. He has already talked about his lesbian mother. But first that goofy tattoo. Bautista said he saw a photo of Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby. I found this really cool pic that I love and always wanted to do this,” Bautista explained, pulling up his shorts to show off the prominent tattoo on his thigh. Mr Hooligan. Because I always felt like who I was. I found this picture cool and it was of Cillian Murphy from Peaky Blindershe continued, and I asked John [his tattooist] to edit it so it doesn’t look so much like Cillian Murphy. And I got it and thought it didn’t exactly look like a Cillian Murphy tattoo on my thigh. The problem? To most casual observers, it still clearly looked like Cillian Murphy. The first time I posted it on my social media, all I got was, Oh my God. You have a Cillian Murphy tattoo, Bautista said. Well, yeah, I guess so, he confirmed with a chuckle. He added that he was a fan of the 46-year-old Irishman. So, you know, a little embarrassed but not ashamed. So Cillian, there you go. Your face is tattooed on my thigh. Dave Bautista covered up a tattoo because it reminds him of an old homophobic friend About the tattoo he had covered, Bautista pointed out inks on the inside of his arm. This one used to be a team logo, I was on a team of someone I considered a friend and someone I really looked up to, he explained. And then later he came out publicly with anti-gay statements and came out as an extreme homophobe. Bautista said, I had a huge problem with that, it’s a personal problem with me, my mom is a lesbian and I couldn’t call her a friend anymore, so I covered it with that. It indicates a woman’s face inspired by the Day of the Dead. Related: Dave Bautistas Pride Month Post: Fuck You If You Don’t Like It Watch Bautista talk about his tattoos below. Related: Gay Dads Are Terrified In Spooky Second Knock At The Cabin Trailer In addition to featuring Glass Onion, Bautista will soon be seen in M. Night’s horror film Shyamalans, knock on the booth. He plays the leader of a gang who holds a pair of gay fathers and their daughter hostage in an isolated cabin. Dads are told they must make the ultimate sacrifice to avoid the apocalypse. Watch the trailer below.

