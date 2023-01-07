Brad Pitt could retire from the Hollywood business after the sale of the company





Does Brad make a Pitt save? Brad Pitt who was recently seen lounging topless by a pool in Mexico with his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon sold majority stake at his famed Hollywood production company, Plan B, last month, and sources told Page Six it was all part of a plan to get Pitt to step back from Hollywood. A source once told us that in light of the Plan B pact, in which he sold 60% of the company he founded with his ex, Jennifer Aniston, to a French media conglomerate, Brad decided that he wanted to live a peaceful life in the future. and decides what semi-retirement looks like for him. The source added: “One thing he has decided is that he will probably continue to play, but steer clear of other business ventures. Brad Pitt recently sold his Hollywood production company to a French media company.

Publicity Another source told Page Six of the Bullet Train star, He plans to leave Hollywood and move to France and do his vineyard and his art and make furniture… He just wants to live in peace. The same source also previously told us that before the Plan B deal was made public, he would be selling his production company, Plan B. That would leave Hollywood on a high. However, an insider close to Pitt has warned that Pitt, 59, will not be quitting his acting career anytime soon. The star’s Château Miraval estate has been a bone of contention in her divorce. AFP via Getty Images Although Brad has devoted a great deal of time to the various [businesses based out of the French estate, Chateau Miraval, he bought with Angelina Jolie]and his other interests like architecture, he is absolutely committed to his film career,” the insider said. Château Miraval is the winery that has also been at the center of their ongoing divorce battle. But the Pitt source also insisted, He’s not leaving Hollywood. Pitt is preparing to star in his next project, a Formula 1 racing film produced by motor racing champion Lewis Hamilton. A source says Pitt wants to spend more time in France. Corbis via Getty Images A representative had no comment. Pitt is also known as an avid art collector and architecture fan who has got good marks for his own sculptures.

