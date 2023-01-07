Sports Briefs: Turnbull appointed Siena Associate Sporting Director





Craig Turnbull is back in his alma mater. Turnbull, a 1987 Siena graduate, was named the college’s associate athletic director for external relations on Friday. “We are fortunate to have someone with Craig’s experience as a sports management professional and his knowledge of Siena to join our staff,” Siena sporting director John DArgenio said in a statement. Press. Engaging with our students, fans, donors and future friends of Siena is essential to providing our student-athletes and coaches with a positive environment in which they can learn and succeed. Turnbull returns to Siena after three years as an associate AD for development at the University of Albany, where he developed and implemented strategies to secure funding for the Great Danes athletic department. Siena has been a part of my life for nearly 40 years, Turnbull said. I thank John for giving me this wonderful opportunity to lead a team and be part of exciting projects that will generate support for the Siena Athletics community. Turnbull spent 20 years in the professional sports industry, serving as Senior Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Sponsorship Sales for Olympia Entertainment and the Detroit Red Wings and as Vice President of brand for Palace Sports & Entertainment and the Detroit Pistons. Prior to his time in Detroit, Turnbull worked as assistant AD for development at the University of Maine, director of Siena alumni relations and assistant director of development, and assistant to the director of athletic development and assistant baseball coach at the University of Connecticut. NYRA GENERATES MORE THAN $2 BILLION FROM ALL SOURCES The New York Racing Association announced Friday that its 2022 races held at Aqueduct Racetrack, Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course generated an all-source handful of $2,321,863,828. The year was highlighted by the summer meet at the historic Saratoga Racetrack, where betting from all sources hit a record high of $878,211,963 in 2022, eclipsing the previous record by almost 8%. Additionally, the 2022 summer meet generated an average daily handle of $21,955,299, which is the highest number in Saratoga history. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Collegiate Sports, Siena College, Sports

