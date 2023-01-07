Bollywood, boycott and nationalism

Gone are the days of people like Mahatma Gandhi calling for boycotts of foreign products in an effort to promote swadeshi. Today, social media has become the new boycott site. It’s a weird place with its own weird algorithms.

The idea of ​​nationalism first found expression in Europe and America in the 18th century, then reached Asia and Africa in the 20th century. It is difficult to have a holistic definition of nationalism. Nevertheless, the Cambridge Dictionary defines nationalism as “a nation’s wish and attempt to be politically independent” and “a great or too great love of one’s own country”. In agreement with the latter, I see it as an uncompromising allegiance to one’s own country by celebrating its borders. In India, nationalism has been reduced to hashtags and DPs lately. It is measured by the degree of support for the national team in sports. It is also measured through an ostentatious display of the tricolor in one’s home and in boycott films that go against the majority narrative. But isn’t that a narrow understanding of nationalism? It can be seen, at best, as a variant of militant nationalism, which emerged in India during the partition of Bengal in 1905. India’s only Nobel laureate in literature, Rabindranath Tagore, had a different opinion. He questioned “the idolatry of the nation” and resisted education that taught that “a country is greater than the ideals of mankind”.

Gone are the days of people like Mahatma Gandhi calling for boycotts of foreign products in an effort to promote swadeshi. Today, social media has become the new boycott site. It’s a weird place with its own weird algorithms. When a crowd pursues a forward movement, it becomes a dangerous cacophony. It is alarming that the cacophony against Bollywood megastars like Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar has spread like wildfire through social media. And it hurt their long-awaited films. It’s purely his choice to watch a movie. However, when this choice is negated by the rise of the populace, disguised as nationalism, it is cause for concern.

Initially, it is important to shed light on the people who trigger such movements. Some international media as well as some in the country have accused the right of perpetrating the boycotts. However, the fact that Akshay Kumar is also a target, who makes films that court the right, disputes this assertion. In fact, he has had favorable support from the ruling party, if his interview with Modi is taken into account. His film based on the life of Prithvi Raj Chauhan, a staunch Hindu emperor, was also boycotted. Therefore, it would be silly to consider the boycott gang as right-wing members. The call for a boycott is certainly made by Internet users. But who are these internet users? It’s a formal coat for idle haters with plenty of time on their hands. With the rise of social media in the country, these people take on trivial issues and exaggerate them, thus posing them as threats to nationalism. Then it is spread on social media platforms by other people. It will not be an exaggeration to say that the level of unemployment in the country, which has reached new heights after the pandemic, is responsible for the uproar on social networks. “The total number of unemployed youth globally is expected to reach 73 million in 2022, a slight improvement from 2021 (75 million), but still six million above the pre-pandemic level of 2019,” said a recent report. published by the ILO. That a section of unemployed youth, blessed with plentiful leisure and cheap internet, is tasked with wiping out the film industry is a valid inference.

A scratched movie poster

Social media’s obsession with Bollywood was previously limited to trolls and memes. This took a turn with the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. It was the time when netizens criticized veteran filmmakers for spawning nepotism in the industry. The case was diluted by the nefarious intent of politicians and media personnel and Sushant’s main concern was on the back burner. Subsequently, these netizens dug up old interviews of Bollywood stars and lambasted them. What started as jokes and trolls has led to unprecedented hatred against Bollywood.

Ironically, these people are conveniently unaware that the film belongs not just to the actors but also to those who take care of the story, dialogues, screenplay, direction, music and other aspects. Even a spot boy is proud to be part of the film he is associated with. This alludes to the inherent ignorance at the heart of the matter. Moreover, the autonomy of the actor to express his point of view is allowed in a democracy. The beauty of a democracy lies in its ability to embody diverse viewpoints. Recent developments show that any opinion that does not respect the majority view of the mainstream is likely to be boycotted. Some internet users even have a prescription for the opposite point of view: go to Pakistan. This weight of nationalism is, in fact, a replica of the European model, which believed in the extermination of other voices. The right to freedom of expression allows citizens to express their opinions without fear. Nevertheless, the backlash received recently by some grassroots actors suggests that this right has lost some of its credibility. Today, the boycott is treated as nationalism. Anyone in the industry who questions the boycott is threatened with being boycotted as well.

Social media is no longer a level playing field. He leans in favor of the majority, which believes in ostentatious nationalism. Nationalism is no longer something to be internalized, but a bluster to be put on the sleeves. Riding this aggressive brand of nationalism, the ruling government had proudly floated slogans for “Har ghar tiranga”, which anticipated the tricolor floating in every house and in every DP through the handles of social media.

“Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav means elixir of independence energy; elixir of inspirations from the warriors of the struggle for freedom; elixir of new ideas and commitments; and the elixir of Aatmanirbharta. Therefore, this Mahotsav is a national awakening festival; the festival of the realization of the dream of good governance; and the festival of world peace and development,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the official website of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. To celebrate the Mahotsav, post offices across the country have been instructed to sell tricolor flags for Rs. 25 each. Prime Minister was commendable. We must commemorate our glories and celebrate our independence. Nevertheless, we must not turn a blind eye to the pressing concerns facing the country. Rising fuel prices, communal clashes and rising unemployment are just a few clues that hint at our failure as a nation. If these issues are nipped in the bud, the powerful youth of the country will contribute more to their respective fields and stop tinkering with Bollywood issues. I would rather prefer a “Har dil tiranga” campaign to ensure that nationalism penetrates beyond the surface and ushers in unity and peace in the country.

I don’t want to blame the government directly for the actions of netizens. However, the government followed and promoted an aggressive form of nationalism, which inspires the masses to be proud to boycott movies. Take for example the case of the government of Maharashtra which recently launched an awareness campaign, whereby people were asked to replace ‘hello’ with ‘Vande Mataram’ when receiving phone calls. Add to that the excitement of renaming cities and artifacts across the country. The decision to teach MBBS in 12 medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh in Hindi is another example that shows the urgency of nationalism in the country. It recalls Yogendra Yadav’s critique of current Indian nationalism and “Hindi-Hindu-Hindustan” politics. The judiciary also sometimes complements the government, as evidenced by the 2016 Supreme Court order making it mandatory for movie theaters and multiplexes to play the national anthem before every show, although it was later made ” optional”.

We have two alternatives. We can either celebrate our glories and pretend to ignore our shortcomings and pretend that our country is the best. Or we can fix our shortcomings and strive to improve our country. The first presents an easy way. And the masses can easily be manipulated into believing that they live in the best country. Nationalism, like religion, is the opium of the masses. In this context, I remember Robert Musil’s The Man Without Qualities where the protagonist Ulrich wrote in his essay: “[A]Anyone who has truly loved their country should never regard it as the best country in the world. This view may not be consistent with the populist view in the country. The current scenario of superfluous nationalism reminds me of James Bryce’s quote: “Patriotism is not about waving the flag, but about striving for our country to be both just and strong.” We must rise above symbolic exploits. If symbolism had anything concrete to offer, Dalits and tribals would have been elated with the country’s two successive presidents. Even though political scientists distinguish nationalism from patriotism (a position that neither idealizes nor condones the country), Tagore’s view is relevant to our age of hypernationalism: “Patriotism cannot be our last spiritual refuge… I will never let patriotism triumph over humanity. As long as I live.”

(Debasish Mishra is Senior Researcher and Poet/Writer)