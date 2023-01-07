Make-A-Wish and actor Steve Comisar send two lucky children





Los Angeles, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thanks to actor Steve Comisar andMake a wishvery lucky children will seeThe Lion Kingin February from the second row of the iconic Pantages theater in Hollywood.Make a wishwill decide which seriously ill children get a night of fun and happiness they will remember for the rest of their lives. Comisar donated the 2 second row VIP tickets toMake a wish.Tickets for this sold-out show are valued at over $2,000.00 and include a backstage meet and greet with cast members before the show and a limo ride to and from the show. Next month, Comisar will offer tickets toWWE SmackDownand hundreds of $25Starbuckshomeless gift cards. Comisar says, “It’s all about giving back. I can’t wait to see the big smiles on these kids’ faces as they watch the most successful and longest-running Broadway production in history. Make a wishgranted the wishes of seriously ill children for 25 years. Their philosophy is that by granting wishes, it contributes to physical, mental and emotional health. Over the years, many celebrities have donated tickets to Broadway shows, sporting events, concerts, and Disneyland. Make a wishalso arranges for children to meet their favorite movie stars, WWE wrestlers and professional athletes. WWE SuperstarJohn Cenahas granted more wishes to seriously ill children than any other celebrity in history. NowadaysCenahas granted over 650 wishes and holds theguinness world recordto grant more wishes throughMake a wishthan any other celebrity on the planet. Actor Steve Comisar has been in jail before and he knows what it’s like to be an underdog and lose hope. That’s why he gives back by donating his precious tickets toThe Lion King. Commissioners Publicist, Jennifer Gray,said, Steve made mistakes and went to jail for it. Now he is trying to redeem himself with society through selfless acts of kindness. I hope some Hollywood stars read this and help Steve get acting jobs so he can continue his once-promising career. Long-time Comisars director Victor Kruglov says, Steven is a perfect example that it’s never too late to change your life and start doing the right thing. We love what he does and we all want him to be successful again as an actor in Hollywood. To find out how to donate toMake a wishplease contact them at 866-880-1382 or [email protected] THE REFERENCES: Make-A-Wish website: https://wish.org Make-A-Wish email:[email protected] Make-A-Wish Toll Free: 866-880-1382 Steve Comisar website: https://stevecomisar.com Email Steve Comisar: [email protected] Instagram: https://instagram.com/stevecomisar Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevecomisar IMDb: https://imdb.me/stevecomisar Facebook: https://facebook.com/stevecomisarfanpage YouTube: https://youtube.com/user/stevec9689/videos/ AP: https://apnews.com/press-release/globe-newswire/entertainment-steven-spielberg-north-america-robert-downey-jr-television-programs-c306717c4f04ac9fd43269a74b6360a1

