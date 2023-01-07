Hollywood stars call for #StopExecutionsinIran – The Hollywood Reporter

Cate Blanchett, Jason Momoa, Samuel L. Jackson, Jada Pinkett Smith and Bryan Cranston are among more than 50 members of the entertainment industry who publicly support calls to end Iran’s execution of protesters jailed during the 100 days of demonstrations around women’s rights.

In a video message conceived, curated and produced by Iranian-American screenwriter Nicole Najafi, director, screenwriter and producer Ana Lily Amirpour and actress-screenwriter Mozhan Marnò, the collection of artists is captured through photos carrying signs with the hashtag #StopExecutionsinIran. “We stand with the people of Iran in their struggle for freedom,” the video read. “Thousands of protesters have been arrested. Some have already been executed. Many more are in danger. But the world is watching.

The effort, which encourages viewers to create their own hashtag panels and post photos to their social media, spanned 10 days, features 52 Hollywood names and features La Femme’s, “You Get Tired Of It,” whose usage was approved by the band the same day the trio DMed them. Work on the minute-long video began shortly after the first executions of protesters and stemmed, in part, from conversations between Najafi and a Ukrainian organizer and #ArmUkraineNow coordinator friend. The play includes a mix of Hollywood talent newly invested in outreach and those who have done ongoing work around Iran’s women-led protests.

“We want to draw as much attention as possible to this issue and, in doing so, make the Islamic Republic feel the pressure – the international community is watching,” Marnò said. The Hollywood Reporter. “The other goal is to show Iranians in Iran that the world is with them; that they are not forgotten; that their protests and their sufferings are not in vain. They’re out there in the streets risking their lives, and it’s been going on for months now. We cannot underestimate the mental and physical endurance it takes.

The protests, part of a recent string of uprisings against the Islamic Republic in recent years, are aimed at returning the country to democracy and following the September death of Mahsa Amini. The young Kurdish woman was in the custody of the National Orientation Patrol, or morality police, after she was arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly.

In response, Iranians took to the streets where they faced nationwide blackouts, social media restrictions, tear gas, water cannons, the use of live ammunition and executions, starting with that of Mohsen Shekari, which the government says was linked to a protest. related crime. (At the end of December, Human Rights Iran reported approximately 500 deaths associated with protests, thousands more arrested and 100 protesters at risk of execution – convictions and arrests pending.)

“We have reached a point where we know this new generation of Iranians want freedom and take control of their future like never before and the only thing we can do is continue this conversation in new and vital ways,” says Amirpour, who noted that this was her first time using social platforms to draw attention to something she was interested in and give people accurate information about the country.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Jason Momoa and Marion Cotillard Courtesy of subject (3)

Among the early supporters of the #StopExecutionsinIran effort was Momoa, who was ‘unwavering’ from day one, according to The bad lot director. the Aquaman The actor was the first to send in his photo – “within five minutes”, Najafi recalls – after his former director texted him.

Other participants include Succession actor Brian Cox, whose wife is half-Iranian, Sarah Silverman – who invited Amirpour to speak on her podcast, and Marion Cotillard, who has already made a video featuring her and other French movie stars like Juliette Binoche cutting her hair in solidarity with protesters. “Brian Cox was amazing,” says Najafi THR. “He narrated a video that [Succession‘s] Arian Moayed created for the movement. He spoke about the executions on Anderson Cooper’s New Year’s Eve special.

A league apartAbbi Jacobson also “regularly reposted information” shared by Najafi on Iran alongside her fiancé Jodi Balfour. “We’re especially happy to have Bryan Cranston involved because breaking Bad is the most popular show in Iran and I know they will be very happy to see Heisenberg supporting them,” she adds.

Gaining celebrity support for their efforts will hopefully energize Iranian youth, who Najafi says have felt both forgotten and misunderstood for many years. “To see non-Iranians in the media coming forward and supporting us means so much because the media has overlooked us, got a lot of things wrong and sometimes even made things worse,” Amirpour adds. “So it ends up being up to us to let people know.”

Najafi notes that people may likely “be hesitant to talk about Iran if they don’t know all the details” or are “afraid of saying the wrong thing or upsetting the community or sounding performative.” But appealing to their friends in film and the entertainment world is something Amirpour says is “really the least” she can do.

“When I see celebrity critics talking about political issues, my response is that I don’t care, as long as it draws attention to the Iranian people,” she continued. “People in the spotlight – celebrities, musicians, activists – all have a way of getting the masses to watch something… It forces it into mainstream media. He forces it in front of more eyes. It makes it personal.

Brian Cox and Bryan Cranston Courtesy of subject (2)

The video is one piece of a larger work within an Iranian diaspora network that connected via social media before and after the protests. “Nicole and I have collaborated a few times on the content of this revolution, and we have all been in very close contact – whether as conspirators or accomplices – during this period,” shares Marnò, who worked with director Amirpour. on his 2013 film. A girl walks home alone at night.

Marnò, in particular, had worked with women to remove the Islamic Republic of Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women, an effort that was ultimately successful. It was at this time that Fleishman is in trouble The actress caught up with a veteran campaigner who shared her thoughts on what to address after the vote. “She said, no doubt, these executions,” The black list remembers the actress. “So I called Nicole and we started doing outreach. Then I contacted Lily, who was very quick to start taking pictures of people.

Beyond its ability to fuel more solidarity and awareness, the group wants the video to fill in the gaps in the reporting that the American mainstream media has had about what is happening in Iran, a country that Najafi says is “extraordinarily misunderstood”. Confronting these realities has been difficult amid reporting that has been “demonstrably false”, says Marnò, pointing out a piece in The New York Times who reported that Iran’s morality police had been abolished – a claim that has since been denied by the Iranian state media. “People thought it was a huge victory for Iranian women and everything was fine. I spent a lot of time that week explaining that it wasn’t true,” she recalled.

Obtaining accurate and up-to-date information from the country is complicated by the government’s relationship with the free press, says Najafi, as many major American newspapers lack correspondents on the ground, leaving them “to rely on anonymous sources and networks social”. media videos, which take longer to verify. Iran also imprisoned the most journalists in the world in 2022, according to the Project Journalists Committeewhich cites the regime’s imprisonments amid women’s rights protests as a major contributor to its place in the prison census.

“World news, excluding Europe, takes up a disproportionate amount of space and airtime, but I think Americans are more curious about what’s going on in the world than what the news industry believes or bets on,” Najafi notes.

Ultimately, the three women hope the video can be one of many responses to this and further help Iranian activism break into the mainstream like black activists did in 2020 with Eric Garner and Breonna Taylor. .

“The Iranian people are winning a battle against an oppressive theocracy with just their body, their voice and their rage,” says Marnò. “I hope that all of the content created – not just this video, but all of the posts, the editorials, the demonstration, will have the cumulative effect of making people everywhere realize the importance of this revolution.”

Najafi also wants the video to encourage more high-profile responses from Hollywood, such as the celebrity-backed petition supporting recently released Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, and past industry calls for the release of artists like Iranian directors. Jafar Panahi and Mohammad Rasoulof, also imprisoned. for criticizing the Iranian regime.

“I hope more people will feel encouraged to show their support on social media. I hope celebrities will speak out during their award speeches. You won’t get any stares from the community Iranian,” she says. “It’s one of those rare situations where activism on social media is activism.

The full list of participants in the #StopExecutionsinIran video is as follows: Cate Blanchett, Marion Cotillard, Jesse Williams, Claire Danes, Jodie Turner-Smith, Bryan Cranston, Barbie Ferreira, Jason Segel, Jesse Eisenberg, Jurnee Smollett, Bradley Whitford, William Jackson Harper, Jodi Balfour, Abbi Jacobson, Sarah Snook, Murray Bartlett, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Michael McKean, Sofia Boutella, Karen O, Zazie Beetz, Norman Reedus, Joel Kim Booster, Jada Pinkett Smith, Shirley Manson, Kate Walsh, Kiernan Shipka, Ariana DeBose, J. Smith-Cameron, Suki Waterhouse, Amy Landecker, Ed Skrein, Kate Micucci, Tyler Posey, Martin Starr, Lisa Ann Walter, Alan Cumming, Brian Cox, Elijah Wood, Olivia Wilde, Sarah Silverman, Ray Fisher , John David Washington, Trai Byers, April Matthis, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Potts, Charles Browning, Peter Jay Fernandez, Kate Beckinsale, Mikhail Baryshnikov and Jason Momoa.