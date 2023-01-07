Nigerian entertainment industry is the fastest in the world Bello Sisqo

Bello Sisqo is a Nigerian-born, Germany-based singer, songwriter and dancer. In this interview, the young artist talks about his time abroad, his relationship with Nigerian singers and other miscellaneous topics.

Ohere did you get Sisqo name?

My name is Bello Abubakar Sheriff but I am known in the entertainment industry as Bello Sisqo. I was born in Bama LGA of Borno State on 1st November 1998. However, I grew up in Kano State where I attended conventional and Islamic schools before getting into entertainment.

Why entertainment?

Entertainment is something inherent to me. At a very young age, I was a dancer and started teaching dance at Farida Cinema in Rijiyar Lemu in Kano. Later, I became a dance teacher in Kannywood. I taught the dance steps for most Ali Nuhu and Adam Zango films. Over time, I developed the ability to sing, so I decided to give it a try. I started recording my songs at Auwal DJ studio and in no time I started shooting videos of my songs and in no time Bello Sisqo’s name went viral.

Later, I met a famous Nigerian singer, Chizo Germany, and a social media influencer, Bobo, who are from northern Nigeria. We collaborated for a song called Fada Da Gaskiya. It was the song that propelled me into the limelight and with the support of Chizo Germany, I traveled to Germany where I continued my entertainment activities.

As an artist, what is the difference between Germany and Nigeria?

As an artist with a rich cultural background, I was taken like a brother by Germans with whom I became friends. They have hosted me since 2015. I got a job as a dance teacher where I trained traditional Hausa dance steps and those of other African cultures. After that, Chizo and I started recording Hausa songs.

In Europe, people respect you when you value your culture. Although we reside in Germany, we never stop singing our songs in Hausa and always produce impact and waves. We have won the respect and adoration of Europeans and other Africans. That’s why we were able to succeed in Europe and stay there.

How many songs did you record in Germany?

Lots of songs in collaboration with stars across Nigeria and the world. I have done songs with Ice Prince, Jaywillz, Singah, Dijah, Zinolisky, among other great Nigerian artists. I also did songs with European artists like Gambiya, Jizzle and Chiara Damico. In Africa, I did a song with Macvoice from Tanzania. I have also done several songs with artists from Northern Nigeria like Adam Zango, Hamisu Breaker, Ado Gwanja, Ali Jita, Umar Shareef, DJ Ab, Deezell, Sojaboy, Auta Mg Boy, Chizo Germany, Classiq and Ahmad Shanawa.

How would you rate the Nigerian entertainment industry?

To be honest with you, it’s one of the fastest growing industries in the world. The industry has projected not only Nigeria as a nation but also Africa as a vibrant industry for the global community. We have seen how the Nigerians were selected to perform in the World Cup which recently ended in Qatar.

Indeed, the entertainment industry in Nigeria has come of age and the sky is its limit. However, I still believe that more needs to be done in terms of sponsorship, management and promotion. These will undoubtedly elevate the industry to greater heights by the grace of God.

What is the level of your relationship with artists in Nigeria?

We have very strong cordial relations. Although residing in Germany, I still see myself as a Nigerian doing the Nigerian thing in Europe. As mentioned earlier, I have done several works with Nigerian artists; both those in Lagos and those in the northern part. I think this is an indicator of the cordial relationship I have with the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The industry has been very supportive and encouraging and I think the gesture to me has been a one-size-fits-all approach for all artists across the country and beyond as I have also composed songs with other artists Africans.

Did you win an award as an artist?

I won Best Northern Nigeria Artist and Best Music Video of the Year in 2021, as well as Best EU Artist, among many other international and local awards.

Are you married?

No, but I hope I will get married this year by the grace of God.

Is she in the entertainment industry?

Wait and see.



