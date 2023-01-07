Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan to Deepika Padukone, Bollywood Celebrities Who Opened Up About Their Mental Health Issues
Last update: January 07, 2023, 10:09 a.m. HST
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and other celebrities who have spoken out about their mental health.
Hrithik Roshan recently revealed he was on the verge of “depression” after working hard on his physique for his 2019 action thriller War.
Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood, but his journey has not been easy. During a recent interview with his physical trainer Kris Gethin, the Krissh star said he was on the verge of depression while filming War. The actor said his body was not prepared for the movie and getting back into shape became an extremely difficult task for him. His striving for perfection only led him to exhaustion and adrenal fatigue. Besides Hrithik Roshan, many other Bollywood celebrities have spoken about their mental health issues.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone has spoken out on mental health and has repeatedly encouraged her fans to live healthy lives. She was diagnosed with depression in 2014, but it took her a year to speak publicly about her mental health issues. While sharing her experience of depression, she once told the Indian Express that she felt directionless and empty for months before she decided to seek professional help. In her case, it was the actress mother who noticed something was wrong. specific reason (for feeling weak). It was her (Deepikas mother’s) experience and presence of mind that encouraged me to seek help, Padukone said.
Anouchka Sharma
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star Anushka Sharma has confirmed she suffers from anxiety when responding to a depression-related quote she posted on Twitter. She revealed that she was on medication and it was a biological issue that ran through her family. I have anxiety. And I deal with my anxiety. I take medication for my anxiety. Why am I saying this? Because it’s a completely normal thing. It’s a biological problem. In my family, there have been cases of depression. More and more people should talk about it openly. There’s nothing shameful about it or anything to hide. If you had a constant stomach ache, wouldn’t you go to the doctor? It’s so simple. I want to make it my mission, take all shame out of it, educate people about it, she wrote.
Yo Yo Honey Singh
Honey Singh’s battle with depression and alcoholism is no secret to fans. At one point in his career, the Indian rap sensation was forced to take a 2-year hiatus to focus on his health. During an interaction with Pinkvilla, the rapper called it a terrible phase where his alcohol addiction had a major impact on his mental health. Apparently, he couldn’t sleep peacefully for months and it was his family who helped him through the dark phase.
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan began to feel troubled after sustaining a shoulder injury in 2010. During an interaction with ANI, the star confirmed that the injury affected his mental health and led him to enter a depressive mode. In doing so, he also confirmed that he had come out of the low phase.
Shraddha Kapoor
In 2019, Shradhha Kapoor opened up about experiencing physical symptoms of anxiety. She told Pinkvilla that she found no physiological diagnosis for her sudden bouts of pain. We had so many tests done but there was nothing wrong with me in the doctors report, the actress said. Eventually she accepted it as part of her life and began to approach it with love and care.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
