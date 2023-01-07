Connect with us

Bluechip Project NFT Moonbirds Signs With Hollywood Talent Agents UTA

 


The NFT-focused company was founded by early-career Facebook and Twitter investor Kevin Rose and designer Justin Mezzell in February 2022. The company also has the Proof Collective and Oddities NFT collections in its catalog.

Announcing the move via Twitter on Jan. 6, Rose suggested the goal of the deal was to get the Moonbirds brand known globally, rather than just being recognized as a big hitter in the Web3 space.

What does UTA ​​bring to the table? They have a staff of 1,400, with divisions in film, television, music, video games, sports, books, brand and licensing, speech, marketing, fine art. arts, broadcasting, etc., he said.

PROOF, the company behind the prominent NFT project Moonbirds, has signed a representation agreement with leading Hollywood talent agents United Talent Agency (UTA).

Explaining the move a little further, Rose noted that UTA will work on behalf of PROOF to help vet, negotiate and execute partnerships and expansion opportunities in a variety of areas.

The Ethereum-based Moonbirds project launched in April 2022 and consists of 10,000 owl-themed 8-bit avatar NFTs. To date, he has generated approximately $619.5 million in secondary sales according to data from CryptoSlam.

This figure makes Moonbirds the eleventh best-selling collection in the NFT market, its closest competitors being Doodles, twelfth, at $553 million, and CloneX, tenth, at $794.9 million.

Top 12 Best-Selling NFT Projects of All Time: CryptoSlam

Despite the supposedly bullish announcement from UTA, Moonbirds 24-hour sales volume fell 57.86%, with $442,747 of Moonbirds NFT changing hands during this period. However, over a seven-day period, trading volumes are still up 63.74%.

Moonbirds’ move follows other big names in the NFT space to seek Hollywood deals.

CryptoPunks founders Larva Labs were the first to lead the way in September 2021, signing an agreement with UTA to represent the companies’ intellectual property across TV, film, video games, licensing and editing.

The following month, Yuga Labs, which now owns CryptoPunks, followed suit, signing with UTA to push the Bored Ape Yacht Club IP into movies, TV, music and games. While the most recent event before PROOF was the deal between competitors UTA ​​WME and start-up NFT Boss Beauties.