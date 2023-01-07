Norwegian Prima Shows/Entertainment Summer the Musical

As soon as I learned that Summer: The Donna Summer Musical was to be among the norwegian prima watch, I got excited. Over the years I have seen many top notch shows on Norwegian ships as the company has brought many Broadway shows to sea including Rock of Ages and Kinky Boots. The shows are scaled back a bit, dropping them from two acts to 90 minutes ship-friendly, but still some of the best-produced shows you’ll see on a ship.

(Photo by Theresa Russel)

I booked my tickets early yes you need to reserve a seat. The reservation does not hold a specific seat, but guarantees a place in the theater. If you have a certain seating preference, but be sure to arrive at the theater as soon as it opens. (Guests staying at The Haven have a special area of ​​the theater reserved for them and are escorted into the theater by the concierge.)

If you weren’t lucky enough to get a reservation, get in line at least 10 minutes before the show. Whether it’s because the theater isn’t entirely full or because those who didn’t show up by that time lose their reservation, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to get in. It’s also worth remembering that there are entrances to the lower and upper levels of the theater. The upper tier tends to have more readily available seating, in my experience.

For this show and others, I’ve found that availability changes frequently, so don’t give up if your preferred show time isn’t initially available.

This show blends three different periods of Donna Summers’ musical career and life into one cohesive show. Three different performers play the role of Donna at different stages of her life and career: Duckling Donna, Disco Donna and Diva Donna. American Idol Season 2 runner-up Kimberley Locke stars as Diva Donna. Playing Disco Donna, Valerie Curlingford hails from the Netherlands. As Duckling Donna, DNasya Jordan sings the story of Donna’s youth.

Once the show is over, the entire theater transforms into Studio 54, and the party begins!

The theater transforms into a nightclub and guests are free to dance to popular Donna Summer songs. The 85-minute show gives time for more than 20 of his best songs to be commemorated. The show tastefully shares the story of Donna’s life, but I started to get a little anxious towards the end not realizing the production would be longer than others I’ve seen.

The performance is full of energy, which kept me going until the end. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical did not disappoint.

Other Norwegian Prima Shows

Just like production shows, game shows require tickets. The Price is Right LIVE on NCL is featured on norwegian prima and goes to the theatre. How smart to fashion a theater that can be transformed to suit a variety of shows and events. It’s nice to see that the atrium on prima is not commandeered by games, sporting events and other group entertainment.

In the case of The Price is Right, it’s the real thing. The set is like that on the live show. When you reserve your place, you will receive a name tag and can participate. Hang on to the tag to wear on the day of your reservation. If you want to see the show, but prefer not to participate, you can unsubscribe. Do this when you initially reserve your spot. Participants are randomly selected by a computer.

I don’t think I’ve watched The Price is Right since the Bob Barker days, but I was quite impressed with the whole thing. Guests who are called upon to participate win real prizes. And just like on the TV show, winners will have to pay taxes on their winnings. Norwegian will help with the shipping of the winnings.

MORE: My first impressions of the new Norwegian Prima cruise ship

Activities

You don’t have to join a large group of people or rely on others to entertain you on Prima Norwegian. There are a multitude of options to entertain you to your heart’s content. Be sure to check the Freestyle Daily for hours of operation.

Prima Speedway (Photo by Theresa Russell)

Several Norwegian ships have a race track, but norwegian prima tops them all with its three-level Prima Speedway track that essentially wraps around the funnels of ships. There are size and weight restrictions. Riders must be at least 55 years old to ride solo. Double karts are great for adding a smaller person to enjoy the experience. The maximum cart weight is 300 lbs. Each 8-lap ride costs $15. There is an unlimited pass which costs $199.

For those who prefer to watch, there are observation decks. Look for laser guns that can be used to boost your favorite driver’s car. Just press the magic button on a very small spot on the pilot’s helmet to give him an advantage.

Other new activities include Tee Time, an interactive mini-golf course. It costs $15 per nine holes. There is no free mini-golf on the ship.

The Tee Time Golf Course offers many interactive elements and is more elaborate than what you’ll find on most ships. but it will cost you!

Near the course are several lounges for playing darts. These individual rooms look like something out of a stately mansion and include scoreboards that not only keep track of your points, but also show where you landed your darts.

(Image courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line)

Pickleball is the latest rage and games like shuffleboard and other table games can be found in the stadium area. This is also where you’ll find several beer pong tables, as well as an unusual tube-shaped table tennis table that will take your game to the next level.

The stadium area (Photo courtesy of Theresa Russell)

The Drop plunges runners down 10 stories on a dry slide. Considered to have the highest G-forces at sea, it is sure to provide a thrilling experience. The Rush is a duo racing dry slide. There’s also the Wave waterslide, which sends thrill-seekers tubing down a steep incline before hurtling them down a steep incline. It’s a fast-paced, yet exciting experience.

The Drop slide (Photo courtesy of Theresa Russell)

Speaking of G-forces, some of the Galaxy Pavilion simulators will give you the ride of a lifetime. I tried a roller coaster ride and closed my eyes after a short while so as not to get sick during the experience. I wonder if anyone actually gets sick during these VR experiences.

Galaxy Pavilion VR ride (Photo by Theresa Russell)

The Galaxy Pavilion offers 14 experiences to choose from, including escape rooms, a Topgolf Swing suite, and four hyper-immersive simulators. The cost of experiences is $8 per person, per experience. Many experiences can accommodate more than one person. A daily pass costs $49.

norwegian prima offers many activities. The rock music in Syd Normans or the comedy in Improv are worth investigating, but be sure to arrive early as space is limited. Improvisation requires reservations.

Whether you’re looking for something to get your heart rate up or prefer to sit back, relax and listen to music in your favorite place, you’ll find it on this new ship.

READ NEXT: Best of Norwegian Prima: Check out 5 new hotspots for a cold drink