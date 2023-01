Avi Lerner Lists Hollywood’s Newest Hills Home – DIRT

Just over eight years ago, veteran film producer Avi Lerner and his wife Heidi Jo Markel, also in the entertainment industry, bought a dismantled property in the Hollywood Hills above Sunset Boulevard . The couple then called on architect John Mares to create their dream home. “We did the designs in 2015, but waited a few years before starting construction,” says Markel. “Construction started in 2019, but we stopped during the pandemic and did an overhaul when [New York-based interior designer] Rod Winterrowd embark on the project. » Finally completed last year, the result is a sleek, modern residence that is now up for sale, asking just under $7 million. Nestled on a gated, fenced parcel spanning less than a quarter of an acre – in the lower Laurel Canyon region near the historic Houdini Estate – the white stucco, flat-roofed structure is preceded by a garage adjoining for two cars. Inside, six bedrooms and five bathrooms are spread over nearly 5,000 square feet of living space. Main level highlights include a foyer displaying a curved staircase topped with a matchstick chandelier, which leads to a large open-plan room featuring a paneled kitchen fitted with a marble dining island and appliances high-end stainless steel appliances, with a casual dining room and family room sporting a fireplace and sliding glass doors spilling out onto a terrace. Elsewhere is a den, study, and exercise room, plus a main upstairs retreat with an expansive wrap-around balcony and luxury soaking tub; and outside, the private, hedge-lined backyard houses a small swimming pool surrounded by an 18th-century European-style garden. Lerner, born in Israel, founder of Millennium Mediacurrently working on developing the sci-fi thriller “Enslavement” starring Megan Fox and Michele Morrone, with previous credits including “The Expendables” and “Rambo” franchises. As for Markel, she produced “Jolt” with Lerner in 2021. In addition to their Hollywood Hills home for sale, the couple reportedly maintain a Las Vegas condo they acquired in 2015 for $910,000, and another condo in New York’s Lincoln Center neighborhood for which they paid around $500. $000 in the mid-1990s. They sold their Laurel Canyon tennis estate in 2021. The listing is owned by many of AKG|Christie’s global real estate agents, including Christopher Dawes, Diana Knox, Kirby Gillon, Bryce Lowe and Aaron Kirman.

