Dear Suniel Shetty, it was not the Bollywood boycott trend, but the industry’s bad apples that ruined it

On January 5, actor Suniel Shetty urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to help break the stigma around Bollywood. He also asked CM Yogi to do something against the #BoycottBollywood trend which is becoming increasingly popular.

During an interactive session with UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who was on a two-day visit to Mumbai to discuss investment prospects in Noida Film City, actor Suniel Shetty took the opportunity to lament the impact of the campaign of boycott on Bollywood. Shetty also stressed the need to bring audiences back to theaters and change people’s perception that all Bollywood/Hindi cinema people are doing bad things.

There’s a rotten apple everywhere, but you can’t assume we’re all like that. These days people think Bollywood is a bad place, but we’ve produced good movies here. When I made Border, I was also part of one of these films. I’ve been in a lot of good movies. We need to come together and figure out how to get rid of the Bollywood boycott hashtag. We have to figure out how we can suppress this trend,” Shetty said.

Moreover, Suniel Shetty also asked CM Yogi to discuss the ‘anti-Bollywood’ campaign with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that 99% of people in the industry are good.

Calls for boycott are not propaganda but against propaganda

Suniel, I would like to speak to you directly from now on. Not only you, but all other actors, directors, producers and technicians involved in the creation of films should be addressed directly and honestly. First of all, many of your colleagues think this is a sinister plot against the film industry. As if some Asura in the form of fanatics came out of Narak to boycott Bollywood as part of an evil plan.

There are also rumors that this is done because the Khans run the industry, which is absolutely untrue. Well, let me tell you once and for all, that’s not the reason. Also, like you said, 99% of people in the industry are good, sorry, but that’s not true. I know a few people in the industry; unfortunately, a large percentage are either rotten or on their way to becoming a bad apple.

Take the example of a Hindi movie. Do you remember the movie A Wednesday with Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah and others? Towards the end of the film, when it was revealed that the real plan was to kill the terrorists and not save them, Anupam Kher, who played the role of Commissar, asked Naseeruddin Shah, who played the role of the suicide bomber without name, why he was doing what he was doing and why it was happening all of a sudden.

Your situation and the plot of the movie are quite similar. The “anti-Bollywood” brigade on Twitter is nothing more than a group of stupid ordinary Indians who have come out on social media with 6 KG RDX called #BoycottBollywood. Let me be very clear, this does not happen all at once. It’s not something that came out of nowhere just because the minds behind the Twitter handles woke up one day and thought, Badi boredom hai chal taang maarte hain Bollywood ko. It’s because Bollywood has stung Hindus, silent, stupid Hindus, for decades.

The rot of stinging the community runs so deep that the community’s favorite top actors including Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and others spare no effort to poke fun at religion whenever they have it. the opportunity! I say this openly and clearly because you all came armed against us for boycotting films. If you look at your career, there must be at least one movie or scene where Hindus were made fun of. If you find one, will you regret having worked on this project? Will Ajay Devgn or Akshay Kumar apologize for working in a movie like Thank God or asking fans not to worship Shivlingam with milk, respectively?

The problem is that no one in Bollywood is ready to accept their mistake and correct it. Even actors who have no credibility in the industry blame the public for the failure of their films at the box office. The problem, Suniel, is not the public but you, the people in the industry. The point is simple. Get your act corrected and the public will stop boycotting movies. No mocking Hinduism. No subtle anti-Indian narrative, and yes, ask your colleagues to maintain it while promoting the movies. No sane Indian will like to watch a movie with actors who went to meet the Tukde Tukde gang at JNU.

I haven’t named any Khans here. There is a reason. Nobody expects them to come out and accept their past mistakes, especially Aamir Khan. Lal Singh Chaddha might be a bad movie, but that’s not why it flopped at the box office. Even worse movies than LSC of him have done well in the past. But now these mistakes should not be repeated.

And yes, watch the entire climax sequence on a Wednesday. Each dialogue fits perfectly into the scenario. If you are worried that thousands of people will be affected just because the public wants to punish the few bad apples, ask the bad apples to correct the course, and the thousands of people you worry about will be saved. It’s always better to get rid of the rotten apple, Suniel. Again quoting a famous Bollywood dialogue, Hindustan mein jab tak cinema hai…, please fill in the fields.