FWICE Condemns ‘Boycott Pathaan’ Trend and Seeks to Protect Against Hooliganism in Theaters





Mumbai: The Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a statement and condemned the current trend of #BoycottPathaan and demanded immediate protection against hooliganism in theaters and threats against producers. FWICE in a statement said the indiscriminate boycott of all Bollywood films will not be accepted and permitted at any cost. “The recent trend of ‘#Boycott Bollywood’ has affected producers and thousands of workers working for movies and it has been seriously noted by FWICE as it has raised a major survival situation for ordinary workers, technicians and artists who earn their daily bread in this industry. It’s not just the producer/writer or the director, but there are thousands of crew members associated with a film. There are huge investments in films and thousands of people make a living out of it. With such a large company, it’s only natural that filmmakers will go out of their way to make the product that will make the most money,” the statement read. “It’s easy for people to boycott a film, but what about the producer who invested heavily in the making of the film. A film is made with passion and dreams of success. However, those budding dreams are shattered by such tendencies which are often influenced by people who believe in hatred and those who do not support peace, harmony and unity. People stormed into theaters, threatened audiences and forcibly evacuated halls. There have been threats against the producers and the main actors/actresses. They are abused on social media platforms with dirty/vulgar language,” the statement added. Recently, workers from the Hindu Jagran Manch, a right-wing organization, staged a protest at the INOX theater in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, demanding that the management not show the film there. The workers shouted slogans and also submitted a memorandum to the theater management for not releasing Pathaan in the theater. President of Hindu Jagran Manch Jagdish Khatri said: “If the film Pathaan comes out, there will be fierce protest. Today, we submitted a memorandum to the management of Inox Theater regarding the non-release of the film. FWICE’s statement further said, “We strongly condemn these acts and the boycott of any film that is already certified by the last cell of film authorities which is the CBFC. Getting a film certified by the CBFC is in itself a feat as the film and the filmmakers go through the entire certification process. Film protesters should therefore follow the right channel and report their grievances against the film to the CBFC and other government authorities rather than blindly proposing such a destructive trend to blatantly boycott the entire industry. We appreciate people who boycott movies for their fair and reasonable objections, but the blind boycott of all Bollywood movies will not be accepted and permitted at any cost. It should end somewhere. Members of Bajrang Dal, which is part of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), created a row at Alpha One mall in Vastrapur of Ahmedabad on January 4 and threatened the authority of the mall that if this movie comes out, they would trigger an even fiercer demonstration. “FWICE strongly supports producers who create films and generate jobs for thousands of people and help them earn a living and survive with dignity. We urge the government to intervene in this matter and stop this trend. to “Boycott Bollywood,” the statement concluded. Helmed by Siddharth Anand ‘Pathaan’ is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/fwice-condemns-boycott-pathaan-trend-seeks-protection-against-hooliganism-in-theatres-2497330/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos