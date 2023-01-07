Entertainment
A pic of me wearing a naira outfit didn’t break any laws
Nollywood actor Jamiu Azeez has recently trended online after a photo of him wearing an outfit that appeared to be made out of naira notes went viral. In this interview with OPEYEMI ADEFEMIthe actor reacts to some of the questions raised by his action
It’s a new year. What was your experience last year? Would you describe it as very successful, especially in terms of your acting career?
Well let me start with Alihamdulilahi Robil Alameen! As far as my career goes, 2022 has been so eventful; I’ve been featured in so many great projects that I can’t wait for people to see. But career aside, I mean life in general in 2022 was a bit difficult for a lot of people. The economic crisis has affected us a lot and I was no exception. 2022 has been very difficult and a little frustrating, but we survived and that’s an achievement in itself.
What are your expectations for 2023?
As for my expectations, I leave everything in the hands of the one who knows the beginning and the end. I am going to put so much effort into my life and career and I can only expect God to crown my efforts and bless my restlessness; but regardless, it’s positive throughout the year and beyond.
There is a viral photo of you wearing what appeared to be an outfit made with naira notes. What was the occasion and what was the motivation behind the style?
The image was just content and it wasn’t even my concept; my face was placed there with Photoshop. This was sent to me by a fan with my face on and I love it and I just decided to post it to appreciate the fan art and I also tagged the original owner under the photo.
What kind of reactions or comments have you received from the people in the photo?
Different reactions, actually. Some people figure it was just a cruise and thought what the hell is this?
How do you react to people who think what you did was an abuse of the Nigerian currency?
Well, I don’t think I have a problem with that; it was just content and it doesn’t even belong to me.
Some people have hinted that law enforcement officers might come after you. Does this worry you?
No, that doesn’t worry me. I took the time to check out the original content owner’s page and his motive was not to misuse the currency but just to make a concept out of it. The currency was not torn or manhandled in any way, so I don’t think law enforcement would have a problem with that.
What did you do with the money after the shoot?
Like I said earlier, it wasn’t my content and I wasn’t there when it was filmed, so I have no idea what was done with the money afterwards.
