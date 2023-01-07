Seattle Jai Ho! 12th Anniversary Bollywood Party ft RAGHAV | DJ Prashant Tickets, Sat, 28 Jan 2023 at 9:00 PM

Who can forget the magic created by his songs Angel Eyes and Teri Baaton? They’ve been dominating the dance floor across the globe since 2004. We’re so EXCITED to have the opportunity to party with the man behind these viral hits with over 18 million reels in 2022 alone!

The evening will include an appearance, a short performance + a meeting with RAGHAV.

PS: There are VERY few meet and greet passes, grab them before they’re gone!

12 years representing Desi culture in Seattle

Thank you Seattle revelers for twelve years of INSANE ENERGY on Jai Ho’s dance floor!!

We would love for you to come and help us celebrate this milestone because no matter what these events have meant to you, we want you to know that they are nothing without your support.

We are at our best when we come together in the same space, living a unique experience bound by a shared love of music, dance and culture. By attending our events, you were not only part of the dance music scene, YOU BROUGHT CULTURE TO IT. Everyone who has chosen to attend many times over the years is a community in the truest sense of the word.

Thanks for an amazing run. Now let’s celebrate the only way we know how, by dancing HARD.

If this is your first time dancing with us, watch this video to get an idea of ​​the fun you are going to have!

We couldn’t have come this far without the support of our amazing Seattle family. We had a great time with you and would love to celebrate together!

DETAILS

saturday 28 january

Doors open at 9 p.m.

21+ with a valid state-issued ID (physical ID, not an electronic copy) – Passport works!

Featuring LIVE performances by RAGHAV

Music by Dj Prashant & Dj Lakshay | ARRJUN live performance on the dhol

Latest Desi hits all night long

LOCATION

NECTAR LOUNGE

412 N 36th St, Seattle WA

ARTISTS

Raghav Mathur (born April 2, 1981), known professionally as RAGHAV, is a Canadian singer. He has released three studio albums: the first Storyteller in 2004, Identity in 2009 and The Phoenix in 2012. His best-known commercial success was with “Angel Eyes” which peaked at number 7 in the UK in 2005.

Over the years, Raghav has lent his voice to Bollywood movie soundtracks such as the song “Ishq Shava” in the movie “Jab Tak Hai Jaan”.

2022 saw her timeless classic dance song “Teri Baton Main” revived on Instagram and Tik Tok with over 18 million reels from creators around the world.

Principal Terry Baton: https://youtu.be/JafbA1fWAy8

PRACTICAL:

TEDx Talk, News, Music and Dance Videos: https://linktr.ee/dreamprashant

Founder of Jai Ho! Dance Party (2010) & Dance United (2017), Prashant is a former Intel engineer turned choreographer and DJ based in Portland, Oregon.

His effervescent personality and charisma instantly reach audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Prashant performs regularly across the United States moving the masses on an interactive open-format DJ set with an irresistible mix of the world’s greatest dance music. full-fledged Bollywood musical in minutes.

My intention in organizing events is to be able to bring together people from different cultures, nationalities, age groups, no matter where you are from, and create a very inclusive, safe and very happy dance floor – DJ Prashant as featured in The Oregonian

LAKSHAY:

An engineer by profession, Lakshay has pursued his passion for DJing since his university days, filming for private events in Delhi, India.

With an ear for Bollywood, Bhangra and House music, this guy from Punjab is sure to get you moving on the dance floor with his high energy sets, all night long.

ARRJUN – ON THE DOL

“I love what I do, I make sure there is no one on the dance floor who is NOT going crazy dancing. Making parties bigger and better with the beats of my Dhol.” -Arrjun

https://www.instagram.com/thearrjun/

DO YOU WANT TO PERFORM?

Contact us @dreamprashant for the opportunity to play this evening, we are specifically looking to feature dancers featuring the music of Raghav.

open to the public

Guidelines @ Every Jai Ho!

Creating a safe and festive space is our number one priority at every event we host.

And we would like you to be an accomplice of mine by greeting and treating everyone as you would like to be treated. With equality, mutual respect and a big smile.

We know this doesn’t apply to you because you’re awesome, but for other people it may be relevant to, we have zero tolerance for bigotry, racist remarks, and generally reckless behavior, including, but not limited to, fighting, inappropriate touching, etc.

Anyone who engages in such behavior will be expelled immediately and will never be able to attend our dance parties again.

If you see something, say something by bringing it to the attention of the room staff or to me directly.

Photos and videos during the event

By attending our event, you acknowledge that photos and videos taken during the event may be used for promotional purposes on our platforms.

Jai Ho! in Seattle

Prashant left India for the United States in 2003 to pursue graduate studies at Cornell University and started DJing, teaching dance and organizing events after leaving a full-time job at Intel. in 2009.

Since then, he has traveled regularly throughout the West Coast, Denver and New Orleans hosting MAD AWESOME dance parties, creating and fostering communities centered around the celebration of world music and dance with an emphasis on South Asian culture.

We started Bollywood parties in Seattle in 2010. From 2011-2013 we hosted a monthly party at the iconic Chop Suey nightclub on Capitol Hill. Since 2014, we’ve had a regular party at the Nectar Lounge in the Fremont neighborhood.

Identification documents acceptable to seize!

Read this link for more details on what defines acceptable IDs:

https://lcb.wa.gov/enforcement/acceptable-identification

Land reconnaissance

At Bollywood Dreams, we seek to practice deep esteem and respect for the indigenous peoples on whose lands we have the opportunity to live, work and play.

We acknowledge that Jai Ho! Dance Party in Seattle takes place on the unceded ancestral lands of the Duwamish people.

Are you organizing a private event?

When we’re not hosting dance parties, we like to bring the ambiance to weddings, private events and corporate events. Contact us through our website http://dreamsperfected.com if you want to work with us to organize a memorable party!